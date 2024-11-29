Michael Owen has drawn fresh criticism from Liverpool fans this week after posting a complimentary tweet about Manchester United under Ruben Amorim. The former Premier League striker recently shared his frustration about feeling unwelcome at Anfield - a sentiment that once prompted mockery from Steven Gerrard. However, his controversial social media post on Thursday night seems poised to widen the already growing rift.

The 44-year-old played a key role in Liverpool's success in the late 1990s and early 2000s, rising to prominence after climbing through the youth ranks to become one of the most feared strikers in Europe, winning a Ballon d'Or in 2001 to show for it. But his move from Newcastle United to Man United in 2009 is still considered a betrayal by many within the Anfield community.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only seven players have scored more goals for Liverpool than Michael Owen's haul of 158 for the club.

“I don't feel as though I'm welcomed or loved, and it bloody hurts, so I prefer to avoid it,” Owen recently told The Athletic about returning to Anfield in a sit down with the English press. But while he remains confused about the situation, for Liverpool fans, the writing has always been plastered all over the walls.

Michael Owen Worsens Liverpool Estrangement

The Englishman has burned more bridges after tweet praising Man United

As Man United earned their first victory under Amorim on Thursday night courtesy of a 3-2 home victory over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League, Owen jumped on Twitter to praise the Red Devils' performance. He posted:

"It’s been over 11 years in the making, but Man Utd are all of a sudden good to watch again! Improvement is required everywhere you look, but this is now a team with potential written all over it."

The comment didn't help his case in trying to regain the support of Liverpool fans. Rather than fostering goodwill, it pushed any chance of reconciliation further out of reach. For many, the tweet, which appears to show support for the Reds' arch nemesis, serves as a painful reminder of the growing divide between Owen and the fans that once adored him.

After shaking the hornet's nest, one Liverpool fan replied to the post saying: "This is exactly why Liverpool fans don’t like you." While a second remarked: "And then he writes about being unwelcome at Liverpool. Weird fella," and a third simply said: "Upset about what Liverpool fans think of him..."

Meanwhile, other fans were quick to point out that Owen continues to serve as an ambassador for the club, but they argued that this role shouldn’t persist for much longer. "Ladies and gentlemen, your ambassador of Liverpool Football Club. Give me Daniel Sturridge, man," a fourth comment read, while another concluded: "This is exactly why no Liverpool fans Iike you. Liverpool, get this clown out as an ambassador, there are so many more deserving people."