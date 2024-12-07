Michael Owen has played in some of the greatest stadiums in world football. Having played many home games at Anfield while at Liverpool as well as Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu, the ex-striker knows a thing or two about top-class stadiums.

However, the former England international snubbed both of the aforementioned venues when naming the 'best atmosphere' he ever experienced. The Three Lions' home Wembley Stadium also missed out, as did St James' Park - where Owen turned out regularly in a Newcastle United shirt.

Instead, Celtic Park stuck in the mind of the 2001 Ballon d'Or winner. Many legends of the game - such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic - have named the Glasgow-based ground as the best they've visited in terms of atmosphere, with several citing the energy the fans bring as a huge factor.

This was no different when Owen discussed the famous Scottish stadium alongside former Liverpool teammate Steve McManaman. While his old colleague nodded along in agreement, Owen stated:

"It [Celtic Park] remains the best atmosphere I've ever played in. "For Liverpool, Macca scored. We both scored, actually. I was about to praise you [McManaman] there, but it was me as well."

The pair were discussing the struggles Scottish clubs went through just to qualify for the Champions League but were both adamant Europe's elite competition is all the better for having representation from Scotland.

Owen continued: "For them to qualify for the Champions League, it's not easy as a Scottish club. You've not only got to win the league, but then you've got to go through the qualifying rounds. It would be absolutely brilliant [if they qualified]." Watch the video below:

Celtic Park Outshone El Clasico Atmosphere

Owen played in some of the biggest derbies in the world

Close

He even went as far as saying matches between Real Madrid and Barcelona came nowhere near the atmosphere generated inside Celtic Park (per The Sun): "Games like El Clasico were top notch but the noise in that UEFA Cup game was unbelievable."

Recalling his fond memories of playing north of the border, Owen continued: "I managed to score quite early in the game but I think it ended 2-2. Brilliant memories. I actually played at Ibrox as well. I think it was Walter Smith's testimonial."