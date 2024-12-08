Michael Owen has admitted he still feels 'resentment' towards two former England colleagues, despite having been retired from the game for over a decade. The ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid striker was left disappointed by his teammates' actions during the Three Lions' 1998 World Cup campaign.

England were knocked out of the tournament in the Round of 16 after a penalty shootout loss against Argentina. The game became infamous for David Beckham's controversial red card for kicking out at Argentine midfielder Diego Simeone.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michael Owen scored 40 goals in 89 appearances for England's senior team.

Michael Owen's 'Resentment' Towards Beckham

Over two decades after the incident, Becks is one of the players Owen still holds ill feelings towards. Speaking to Simon Jordan on his Up Front podcast, the 44-year-old revealed:

"Firstly, I don't believe David Beckham's kick out at Diego Simeone should've been a red card, but that is irrelevant. He made a mistake and that is where my resentment lies. "For a lot of players you only get one shot at a World Cup, and he made a big mistake – he would admit that. You could say that it contributed to us being knocked out and that is a big thing."

Focusing on the same game, Owen also pointed out another ex-teammate he holds a grudge against to this day. Paul Ince was one of the unfortunate two England players to miss a spot-kick during the penalty shootout against Argentina.

Owen stated: "You can resent a lot of things if you use that word, and I do resent a lot of things. Paul Ince missed a penalty and I resent him choosing to shoot the ball one way instead of the other, in the same way, I resent Beckham making the decision to kick out at Simeone."

The man who exploded onto the international scene in the 1998 World Cup, Owen, is adamant his nation would've progressed to the quarter-finals had Beckham not had his moment of madness:

"I resent his actions for all manner of reasons. It was a mistake that only he made, and it makes you think that if he hadn't done it, we could have beaten Argentina. I'm absolutely convinced that we would've beaten them with 11 men because we were the better team."

