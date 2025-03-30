Not many players have won the Ballon d'Or while in the Premier League - just seven to be precise. Of those, only one achieved the feat while donning the Liverpool badge and that was Michael Owen.

The Englishman is considered one of the best attackers to have emerged from his country, and rightly so. His blistering pace and impeccable technique meant he was always a handful for defenders, and a joy to watch for fans and rivals alike.

With stints at Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United, Owen shared a pitch with some of the best players of his generation. That said, he certainly had a range of options to choose from when he was asked who his most underrated teammate was, although his answer may come as a surprise to many.

Owen Named Hyypia his Most Underrated Teammate

The ex-Liverpool man is often forgotten in history