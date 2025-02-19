Michael Owen enjoyed a successful international career, scoring 40 goals in 89 appearances for the Three Lions. He made his England debut in February 1998 when he was 18, making him the youngest player to represent the country at the time.

His early performances under Glenn Hoddle meant he was called up for the 1998 World Cup, where he put in one of the most memorable performances by an England player against Argentina. He scored the second in the knockout stage match, beating multiple defenders and striking the ball past goalkeeper Carlos Roa.

Owen played in five major tournaments for the Three Lions, playing with some of the best players in the nation's history. Here is the 45-year-old's 'perfect' England XI that he selected during an interview with the FA in December 2013.

Gordon Banks

Goalkeeper

Gordon Banks is widely regarded as the best goalkeeper ever to wear an England shirt. He made 73 appearances for the Three Lions, starting all six matches in England's 1966 World Cup-winning campaign. He kept a clean sheet in the first four games of the tournament, before conceding once and twice against Portugal and West Germany, respectively.

Banks is responsible for one of the greatest saves in football history. In the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, he denied Pele in a group stage match with a one-handed stop to claw the Brazilian forward's header off the line. Owen referenced the save when naming Banks in his perfect XI:

"You've got to go with Gordon Banks in goal. We still talk about that save against Brazil in the 1970 World Cup. That was world-class."

Gary Neville

Right-back

Gary Neville is most well-known for his impressive domestic career at Manchester United, where he spent 19 years and made 602 appearances. He won the Premier League eight times, along with two Champions League trophies, in 1999 and 2008.

The former right-back made 85 appearances for England between 1995 and 2007. He appeared at two World Cups and three European Championships, losing to Portugal in consecutive tournaments in 2004 and 2006. After his playing career, the former United right-back became the Three Lions' assistant manager between 2012 and 2016 under Roy Hodgson. Owen, who spent a year at United alongside Neville, said:

"Gary Neville was a great servant to England for a long, long time. He was dependable, very reliable."

Bobby Moore

Centre-Back

Bobby Moore 1966 World Cup

England have only ever won one major tournament - the 1966 World Cup victory on home soil. Bobby Moore was the captain during the campaign at the age of 22. Overall, he made 108 appearances for the Three Lions, which was a record when he retired from international football in 1973. He has since been overtaken by Peter Shilton, Wayne Rooney, David Beckham and Steven Gerrard.

Domestically, Moore enjoyed a successful 16-year spell at West Ham United between 1958 and 1974. After that, he spent time at Fulham and various teams in the USA. The defender won the FA Cup for the Hammers in 1964, along with the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1965. Owen said:

"Bobby Moore needs no introduction. He has got to be in there with the captain's armband on."

Rio Ferdinand

Centre-back

Rio Ferdinand made 81 appearances for England between 1997 and 2011, featuring in three World Cups. When he made his debut for the Three Lions in November 1997, the former centre-back was only 19, making him the youngest defender to feature for the national team. This record was broken by Micah Richards nine years later, though.

Domestically, Ferdinand played for the likes of West Ham and the Red Devils. For Sir Alex Ferguson's side, he won six Premier League titles, along with the Champions League in 2008. In 2023, he was also named in the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Ashley Cole

Left-back

Ashley Cole is regarded as one of the greatest defenders to play for England. He made 107 appearances for the Three Lions, playing in three World Cups and two European Championships. He is the most-capped full-back in England's history and was named the country's Player of the Year in 2010. Recently, Cole was part of the interim coaching staff under Lee Carsley in 2024, during the Nations League campaign.

The 44-year-old also enjoyed success domestically, winning the Premier League three times for Arsenal and Chelsea. After his controversial move to the Blues in 2006, he won the Champions League in 2012.

David Beckham

Right midfield

Beckham made 115 appearances, putting him third in the all-time England appearance charts. His career with the Three Lions was mixed. On one hand, it's hard to forget his infamous red card against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup. On the other hand, the former United midfielder produced moments of brilliance, including his 30-yard free-kick against Greece to qualify for the 2002 World Cup.

At United, Beckham won 12 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and two FA Cups. His performances in the Red Devils' treble-winning 1998/99 season, meant he was runner-up in the 1999 Ballon d'Or award. Owen said:

"One of the best crossers of the ball and he captained England for so many years. He was world-class."

Paul Gascoigne

Centre midfield

Paul Gascoigne was one of the most talented players England has ever produced. Despite his off-field issues, the former midfielder was capable of brilliance on the big stage. His goal against Scotland at Euro 96 that was followed by the infamous 'dentist's chair' celebration was an iconic 'Gazza' moment.

After making his debut for Newcastle United at the age of 17, Gascoigne moved to Tottenham Hotspur in 1985 for £2.2 million, where he spent seven years. Notably, he won the FA Cup in 1991 for Spurs. Later in his career, he spent time at the likes of Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough and Everton. Speaking about Gascoigne, Owen said:

"I was fortunate to play with Gazza. He was a genius of a player, and it's a shame I couldn't see him for longer."

Steven Gerrard

Centre midfield

Gerrard is fourth on the list of all-time England appearance-makers. While he was never able to win the Premier League title for his beloved Liverpool, he is one of the best midfielders this country has ever produced. His impressive longevity internationally meant he played at three World Cups and three European Championships.

Despite not winning a league title for Liverpool, he spearheaded the club's 2005 Champions League triumph. He scored the first of three second-half goals as the Reds fought back from 3-0 down to defeat AC Milan. Gerrard also scored twice in the 2006 final, as Liverpool beat West Ham on penalties - one of his best performances for his boyhood club.

John Barnes

Left midfield

John Barnes was one of the most exciting wingers to ever play for England. Between 1983 and 1995, he played 79 times for the Three Lions, which, at the time, was the record for a black player. He has since been surpassed by Cole, Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Ferdinand.

He enjoyed the most success domestically at Liverpool, winning the First Division and FA Cup twice each. Barnes' performances for club and country meant he was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2005. As someone who played for the Reds' youth team during Barnes' peak years at Anfield, Owen was a keen admirer of the former winger:

"John Barnes probably doesn't get the recognition he deserves. Growing up, he was the man."

Bobby Charlton

Striker

Sir Bobby Charlton won the World Cup, European Cup and the Ballon d'Or during his playing career - one of nine players in football history to achieve this feat. He played a significant role in England's 1966 World Cup victory, scoring three goals, including a brace against Portugal in the semi-final.

Charlton spent 17 years at United between 1956 and 1973 and is one of the club's best-ever players. He won the First Division title three times, along with the aforementioned European Cup in 1968, which saw him score two of the Red Devils' four goals against Benfica in the final. Owen said:

"The amount of goals Bobby Charlton scored was incredible. He's scored more for England than anyone else (at the time) and therefore has to be in the team."

Gary Lineker

Striker

Gary Lineker enjoyed a successful career for club and country, scoring 256 goals in all competitions. He played for the likes of Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur, winning the Copa del Rey and FA Cup, respectively.

For England, Lineker was a consistent performer, winning the Golden Boot at the 1986 World Cup after scoring six goals. This included a hat-trick against Poland and a brace against Paraguay in the second round. He also helped the Three Lions reach the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup final, scoring four goals. Owen, who also played as a striker, spoke about the influence of Lineker when he was a young player:

"My hero as a kid and second in the all-time scoring list (at the time), so the stats alone show he was different class."

Statistics and information courtesy of Transfermarkt and The FA - correct as of 19/02/25.