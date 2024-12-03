Former Liverpool and England star Michael Owen revealed the three best footballers he played alongside during his illustrious career. The 2001 Ballon d'Or winner played for a host of Europe's biggest clubs, including Real Madrid, Newcastle, Manchester United, and the aforementioned Liverpool throughout his playing days and got to line up alongside some of the very best stars of his generation.

Despite having played alongside household names including Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, and Paul Scholes at different points in time, Owen revealed that there were three who stood out above all else, and that one iconic figure in particular made an even greater impression on the former striker.

1 Zinedine Zidane

Owen claimed that the Frenchman stood out above everyone

Speaking to AceOdds, per The Mirror, Owen explained that France legend Zinedine Zidane was the best 'pure footballer' he played alongside. The pair shared the pitch together during Owen's short stint at the Santiago Bernabeu, and the Englishman was quick to point out the domineering midfielder as being a standout teammate:

"I always say when asked that question, Zinedine Zidane was probably the best player I played with. He was amazing. In terms of pure raw touch and quality and skill, someone who was just born to be a footballer, I think Zidane was the one."

Zidane has long been viewed as the greatest player of the 1990s, but he and Owen were teammates during the latter stages of his career between 2004 and 2005. The Englishman actually triumphed over his future teammate when he lifted the Ballon d'Or, with Zidane finishing joint ninth that year.

2 Ronaldo Nazario

Owen wishes he played with the Brazilian prior to his persistent injuries

The other Galactico that Owen mentioned was former strike partner Ronaldo. While the Brazilian was not at the peak of his powers during his time in the Spanish capital, the now TNT Sport pundit revealed that his quality still shone, even if injuries had impacted him at that point in his career:

"Ronaldo sadly, I only played with him at the end of his career. But he was just off the scale. Considering he was still doing what he was doing with so many knee problems and things like that, he deserves a special mention."

Like Owen and Zidane, Ronaldo is a recipient of the Ballon d'Or, winning it twice in 1997 and 2002. The latter came after he had led Brazil to their last World Cup triumph.

3 Steven Gerrard

Owen loved his connection with the former Liverpool captain

The final player that Owen named took him back to his Merseyside roots as he listed Steven Gerrard as the player he claimed to have the best connection with on a football pitch:

"Stevie could do absolutely everything. He could head, he could run, he was fast, he was strong, he could beat players, he could score, he could assist and vision. He had absolutely everything. We had a particular bond, I think, on a football pitch together."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Owen and Gerrard played 131 games together during their careers and combined for a total of 13 goals (nine Owen goals assisted by Gerrard, four Gerrard goals assisted by Owen).

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 03/12/2024.