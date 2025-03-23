Michael Owen had a long and storied playing career. From a Liverpool wonderkid who eventually lifted the Ballon d'Or to an injury-prone veteran who struggled for game time at Manchester United and Stoke City, the retired striker came across many top players.

Winning the Premier League alongside the likes of Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes after coming through the Anfield ranks with Steven Gerrard, the forward-turned-pundit can boast an incredible CV of world-class teammates throughout his career.

However, when asked to name the 'hardest' players he ever encountered during his time in the beautiful game, four names came to mind. Owen named three teammates he wouldn't particularly like to get on the wrong side of, and one player he played against who was hard as nails.

Michael Owen's Toughest Ever Teammates

David James