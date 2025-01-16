Michael Owen has named an up-and-coming Premier League star as the player he believes Liverpool should target if Mohamed Salah leaves the club in the summer. The ever-important Egyptian is arguably having his best season to date in a red shirt and has helped push Arne Slot's side ever closer to a 20th top-flight title.

Speculation continues to persist over the 32-year-old's future. With his contract up in the summer, Salah has reiterated on multiple occasions that he and the club are no closer to reaching an agreement over an extension. While it would be almost impossible to replace the winger, Owen has pinpointed one player that the Reds should go after if they cannot agree a new deal with their number 11.

Owen Names Bournemouth's Semenyo as Possible Salah Replacement

The former England international has been impressed with the Cherries star

Speaking to Premier League Productions in the aftermath of Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, Owen suggested Antoine Semenyo as a potential target for Arne Slot should Salah end up moving away from Anfield. The Cherries star was on the scoresheet at Stamford Bridge, taking his tally for the season up to seven, and the ex-Liverpool frontman believes his former employer should take a close look at the 25-year-old:

"He is a brilliant player. He scores goals - and we don't know if Mohamed Salah will stay or leave but, if he leaves, Semenyo should be his replacement."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Semenyo is currently valued at €28 million (£23.6 million).

The London-born Ghanaian international has played more than a half-century of Premier League games for Bournemouth, but he is well on his way to his most productive season in the top flight. He finished the 2023/24 campaign with eight goals and two assists. He has already matched his assist tally this term and is only two goals shy of his best return.

With wages of £50,000-per-week, the Merseysiders would no doubt be saving money in comparison to what Salah's demands to stay would be, but the pressure would be on the winger to try and replicate the form of such a world-class talent.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Capology - accurate as of 16/01/2024