Michael Owen has claimed that only one current England player would have made it into the team during the 'golden generation.' The former Three Lions striker was part of one of the biggest what-ifs in English football, as he lined up alongside some of the greatest talent that the country had ever produced, but failed to make it past the quarter-finals of any major international tournament.

Over the last decade, Gareth Southgate's men have been able to reach European Championship finals and a World Cup semi-final, with the emergence of stars like Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham helping push England closer to glory than they have come since 1966. However, Owen believes that only one man would be good enough to unseat any of his former teammates.

Owen Claims Kyle Walker the Only Player Who'd Improve Golden Generation

Walker would make his way into the team over stalwart right-back Gary Neville