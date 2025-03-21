Summary Michael Owen was asked by BBC Sport to name his best England lineup out of players from his generation back in 2019.

His lineup included top talents from his era like Beckham, Gerrard, Cole, Rooney, and Shearer, with praise for their skill sets.

Despite Owen's own successful career, he didn't include himself in his dream England XI, showing humility and respect for his peers.

Michael Owen shared the pitch with a galaxy of football superstars during his decade-long England career, spanning from his debut in 1998 to his 89th and final cap in 2008. Yet, despite his own impressive resume - including a 2001 Ballon d’Or win and Premier League stints with Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Manchester United - he didn’t even grant himself a spot in his ultimate England XI.

The former striker faced a near-impossible task when BBC Sport put him on the spot in 2019, asking him to pick the best players from his era. Choosing between a lineup of generational talents - many of whom defined English football for decades - was never going to be a tap-in. But the retired Cheshire-born forward laced up and gave it his best shot.

Goalkeeper & Defence

David Seaman; Sol Campbell, John Terry, Rio Ferdinand