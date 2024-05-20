Highlights Manchester City secured a record-breaking fourth title in a row, as Michael Owen predicted.

Owen thought that Manchester United would finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League once more.

Owen also got his prediction for Tottenham very wrong, while he correctly predicting two out of the three relegated teams.

And that’s that. The 2023/24 Premier League has come to its conclusion with Manchester City’s record-breaking fourth title in a row, Arsenal settling for second place again and all three promoted teams heading back down to England’s second tier. No doubt an interesting campaign, there have been surprise packages aplenty, while some of the traditional juggernauts – most notably, Manchester United – have flattered to deceive for the most part.

Despite its evident unpredictability, all Premier League aficionados – pundits included – cannot help but make their pre-season predictions and when they’re in the public domain, like former striker Michael Owen made his, they’re often subject to scrutiny when the campaign comes to a close. Formerly of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United, the Englishman took to X (formerly Twitter) to lay his predictions bare as he placed every team in the top flight where he thought they’d finish on 19 May – so let’s take a look, shall we?

Related Pep Guardiola Brought to Tears After Jurgen Klopp's Praise The Manchester City manager expressed his gratitude towards the Liverpool boss after he heaped praise on the Spaniard.

Winner

Owen was, unsurprisingly, spot on

Not only Owen but the majority of avid top flight watchers would have predicted Pep Guardiola’s imperious City outfit to secure a fourth title on the trot, while they also entered the campaign as the trademark ‘team to beat’ - and that proved to be the case.

There were moments in 2023/24 where they looked shaky – but, when push came to shove, the record-makers won their last nine league outings on the bounce. It was always going to take something special from the chasing pack to halt the Citizens, wasn't it?

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City are the first team to win four consecutive Premier League titles, surpassing the former record of three titles on the trot.

Boosted by the acquisitions of Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic, the spine of the east Manchester-based outfit could rival that of any team in the world – and, once again, Guardiola has proven why he’s widely regarded as one of the best managers in the history of the beautiful game.

Owen's Prediction vs Actual Winner Position Owen Actual 1st Man City Man City

Top Four

Owen's Man Utd prediticion backfires

Close

With City taking the top spot, three Champions League spots were up for grabs. Liverpool and Arsenal were the obvious candidates as they secured 2nd and 3rd spot, respectively, come the end of the campaign and Owen, before a ball had been kicked, believed Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United would nick the final spot.

Instead, it’s been a period of uncertainty for the Dutchman – both on and off the pitch. On it, his players have been nothing short of underwhelming, with them actually finishing in eighth place on a hodgepodge tally of 60 points. Who actually finished in fourth were Unai Emery-led Aston Villa, who mounted a genuine title charge earlier on in the season.

In Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge of Liverpool, setting his successor up with Champions League football for next term and a young and hungry squad to compete with was sufficient for the club’s boardroom bosses. Owen, a former servant of the club, predicted that they’d finish behind Arsenal and City in third place – and they did exactly that.

Related Timeline of Every Trophy Jurgen Klopp Won at Liverpool Jurgen Klopp has changed the landscape at Liverpool by winning countless trophies.

Mikel Arteta’s side took City all the way until the last day in their two-horse race for the title and their 2-1 win over Everton was not enough to get the job over the line. After a proactive summer transfer window, many believed - albeit not Owen - that 2023/24 would be their year.

Owen's Predictions vs Actual Top Four Position Owen Actual 2nd Arsenal Arsenal 3rd Liverpool Liverpool 4th Man Utd Aston Villa

Rest of European Positions

Chelsea and Newcastle in the right ballpark

Close

After a serious summer of change at Stamford Bridge, Owen was fruitful about Chelsea’s season under new management. Mauricio Pochettino oversaw a topsy-turvy campaign, but a late upturn in performances eventually saw them secure a sixth-placed finish – one place below the former centre forward’s initial predictions.

Tottenham Hostpur actually finished in fifth spot, despite their first season under Ange Postecoglou being heavily struck by injury woes. Owen also predicted Villa, who actually finished fourth, to reside in sixth spot come the end of the campaign – while his prediction for seventh was spot on.

Formerly of Newcastle United himself, the pundit lost faith in the Magpies after they secured Champions League football for the 2023/24 season. Perhaps Owen thought their involvement in Europe’s top tier would take its toll – and he’d be right that under Eddie Howe’s watch, they’ve taken a step back.

Owen's Prediction vs Actual European-Securing Teams Position Owen Actual 5th Chelsea Tottenham 6th Aston Villa Chelsea 7th Newcastle Newcastle

Rest of Top Half

Owen got zero correct

Owen’s pre-season predictions were totally inaccurate. Owen believed that Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham and Brentford would finish in 8th, 9th and 10th spot, respectively – but, perhaps unexpectedly, he got them all wrong. The former, amid a season of minor turmoil, found themselves in the bottom half (11th) and with boss Roberto De Zerbi leaving at the end of the campaign, their fortunes for 2024/25 look even less exciting.

Tottenham, under Postecoglou’s tutelage, somewhat shocked Owen and the rest of the teams in the top flight by finishing just short of the Champions League slots. The former Manchester United man predicted them to finish in 9th spot – a place finally occupied by West Ham United.

Related Premier League Table in 2023/24 Without VAR Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United would all be on fewer points this season if VAR was not in use.

Brentford endured their fair share of struggles in 2023/24 and struggled in the absence of Ivan Toney while he was serving his ban for betting-related charges. Eventually finishing in 16th spot, on 39 points, Owen predicted that Thomas Frank and his men would end the season smack bang in the middle of the Premier League.

Owen's Prediction vs Actual Rest of Top Half Position Owen Actual 8th Brighton Man Utd 9th Tottenham West Ham 10th Brentford Crystal Palace

Bottom Half

No teams in the correct position

Close

Starting at 11th, Owen placed 2022/23 Europa Conference League winners West Ham. De Zerbi’s side found themselves stationed at that table position once the season drew to a close. Fundamentally, Owen’s bottom half predictions were something of a disaster given he managed to get 0/7 (0%) correct.

Everton, Nottingham Forest and Fulham were predicted to finish in 12th, 13th and 14th, respectively, by Owen, but the former duo endured much worse seasons than he initially predicted. Sean Dyche’s Merseysiders, after a damaging points' deduction, finished in 15th, while the Tricky Trees finished just above the relegation zone in 17th place.

Related 15 Most Successful English Clubs in Football History by Major Trophies Won In football, trophies come with bragging rights. But which English club has won the most silverware in history?

Fulham, however, bettered the former striker’s position by one place (13th) after pulling off some brilliant back-to-back 5-0 victories against West Ham and Nottingham Forest. Crystal Palace, too, also ended the campaign better off - after being spruced into life by Oliver Glasner’s appointment - compared to where Owen believed they would finish.

Burnley and Bournemouth filled the 16th and 17th spots of Owen’s predictions. The former eventually landed themselves in hot water by securing relegation back into the Championship on the first time of asking, whereas Bournemouth, despite their shaky start under Andoni Iraola, eventually finished 12th.

Owen's Prediction vs Actual Bottom Half Position Owen Actual 11th West Ham Brighton 12th Everton Bournemouth 13th Nottingham Forest Fulham 14th Fulham Wolves 15th Crystal Palace Everton 16th Burnley Brentford 17th Bournemouth Nottingham Forest

Relegation

Two out of three right

Close

The esteemed former striker was relatively successful in his predictions of who would be heading down to the Championship. Picking Luton Town and Sheffield United to go down, which they both did, many were confused by his Wolverhampton Wanderers selection, considering Gary O'Neil and his men did a superb job of finishing in a respectable 14th place.

In fact, there was even a period where the Molineux-based boys were pushing for a top-half finish. Owen, one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history, thought that Burnley would be safe from relegation in their first season back in the top tier but, after just five wins, the Clarets finished in 19th place. Sheffield United finished rock bottom, while the striker-turned-pundit was of the assumption that they'd finish one place above.