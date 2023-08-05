Highlights Manchester City are predicted to win the Premier League again, with their squad refreshment and dominance in recent seasons.

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are predicted to make up the top four, with Arsenal making strides in the transfer window.

Wolves, Sheffield United, and Luton are predicted to face relegation, with Luton potentially causing some upsets at home.

It is that time of year again when football creators and pundits begin to start predicting what they believe will happen in the upcoming season.

With the new Premier League campaign just under a week away, there are many questions to be answered and a former Ballon d’Or winner has predicted what he thinks the league table will look like come May 2024.

The man making the predictions? None other than former Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Manchester United striker Michael Owen, who famously won the title in 2010-11, so he might know a thing or two about which teams are looking good and what teams are not.

He tweeted his prediction out, so let’s go through and take a look at what he has come up with!

Winners – Manchester City

No surprises here. Last season’s treble-winners are still the team to beat, and it is going to take a big improvement from one of the rest of the chasing pack to halt City in their quest of making it six titles in seven seasons.

Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez have left the club, but that is just the kind of squad refreshment that seems to happen every year for Pep Guardiola.

Mateo Kovacic has joined the club and City are reportedly close to wrapping up a deal for RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol.

Michael Owen has gone with a safe bet here.

Top four – Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United

The most active club in this summer’s transfer window has without a doubt been Arsenal. Fresh from running the Manchester juggernauts fairly close in the Premier League last season, they have made steps to try and make that next big leap to finally claim their first league title since the Invincibles achieved it during the 2003/04 season.

Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz have all joined Mikel Arteta’s side for around a combined £200 million, as Arsenal look to compete domestically and on the continent.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have had a bit of a midfield overhaul. They have got rid of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, while bringing in Alexic Mac Allister from Brighton and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

They finished fifth in the previous campaign, so they will have to settle for those Thursday Europa League nights, but Owen believes they should have the squad to cope with it.

Another of his former clubs Manchester United are the team to bring up the rest of the top four, in his opinion. Despite the Manchester side still being in limbo with regards to the Glazer’s potential sale of the club, Erik ten Hag impressed during his first season in England and a similar finish would equal relative success for the Carabao Cup holders, due to the uncertainty over their future.

Rest of European positions – Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle

Chelsea have undergone a summer of change and with new man Mauricio Pochettino now at the helm, there is belief that the west London club are finally moving in the right direction.

Michael Owen believes that also, and jumping from 12th up into fifth place would represent a positive first season for the Argentine.

Many players have left the club and there are constant rumours about who they are going to bring in next, so you would expect that it will take a bit of time for those players to bed in at the chaotic Blues.

They will do well to finish above Unai Emery’s resurgent Aston Villa, who have added a number of top-quality players to the mix at Villa Park. A European finish last season, despite being relegation candidates early-on, represented a monumental managerial performance from the Spanish boss.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle’s first season in the Champions League might take its toll, so do not be surprised if they take a couple of steps back this season, before their owners are able to fully open the purse strings.

Rest of top half – Brighton, Tottenham, Brentford

Three Southern-based sides are next in Owen’s predictions. Eighth place would be another solid showing for Brighton in an ever-competitive Premier League. Once their Europa League campaign gets going, their focus may switch to that slightly, but you could hardly blame them.

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham are predicted a ninth-placed finish, but it will be interesting to see whether that is based on the pundit thinking Harry Kane will stay or not. Expect a more attack-minded Spurs.

Despite Ivan Toney’s suspension, the former Real Madrid man believes Brentford will bring up the rest of the top 10. Many people will disagree with that, due to the huge influence that Toney has on the team.

Bottom half – West Ham, Everton, Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Burnley, Bournemouth

We are now in the territory of teams who might be looking over their shoulder for a lot of the upcoming season.

Tension is beginning to arise at West Ham, with the lack of movement in the transfer window starting to frustrate fans of the Europa Conference League winners.

Everton have been involved in relegation battles a lot in the past few seasons, that may be the case again.

Other sides expected to struggle again are Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, and Bournemouth.

The potential departures of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian would be a heavy blow to take down at Fulham.

While Burnley will be hoping to introduce their attacking brand of football on the top flight. Under Sean Dyche’s management previously, they were not one of the most exciting teams to watch, but Vincent Kompany has got them playing slightly differently.

Relegation – Wolves, Sheffield United and Luton

Perhaps a surprise by Owen here, who thinks that Julen Lopetegui’s team will struggle. They have not made too many moves so far with regards to bringing players in, but they have a well-renowned manager with a number of very good attackers at the club.

Sheffield United and Luton are expected to struggle, with the Premier League being a massive jump up from the Championship. It would not be a surprise, though, if Luton took a few big scalps down at Kenilworth Road. The other sides in the division will not be looking forward to entering the 10,000 capacity ground.