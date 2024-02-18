Highlights Nunez's audacious finish impressed Owen, but he believes the striker must adapt his approach to scoring to reach his full potential.

Owen praised Nunez's skill but emphasised the importance of varying his finishing techniques to increase his goalscoring efficiency.

Nunez has matched last season's goal tally in fewer games, but his injury concern during the Brentford game raises questions for Liverpool's upcoming matches.

Michael Owen has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Darwin Nunez’s well-taken finish during Liverpool's Premier League clash with Brentford, but claims the Uruguayan must 'adapt his way of thinking' in order to become a truly great striker.

Nunez's stunning effort marked the first of Jurgen Klopp’s side’s four goals for the afternoon against the Bees – and it was undoubtedly one of his best in a Liverpool shirt so far. Diogo Jota set him up with a clever headed pass, and the audacity and poise of Nunez’s effort was simply exquisite.

But Owen, who played 297 games for the Merseysiders and is widely regarded as one of the best-ever strikers of the Premier League era, has offered the South American some interesting advice via social media after watching the spectacular goal numerous times.

Michael Owen issues honest verdict on Nunez

Claims the striker must change his way of thinking

Owen, a one-time Ballon d’Or winner, hailed Nunez’s opener against Brentford as ‘insane’ and admitted he's watched it over again since it bulged the back of the Brentford net at the Gtech Community Stadium. Impressed by the skill it takes to pull off such a fantastic finish, the Englishman waxed lyrical about the forward.

“That finish from Darwin Nunez yesterday was insane. I can’t stop watching it. And I can’t begin to explain how difficult a skill that is. Moving at pace, the ball running away from you, being inside the box with no room for error. Incredible."

While he was quick to praise him for his quick-thinking approach to dinking Mark Flekken, Owen pinpointed a part of his game that would improve both himself and Liverpool’s chances of success tenfold. Speaking from experience, the former Manchester United and England man believes that if Nunez can vary his approach when tasked with beating the goalkeeper, he will then become a brilliant player for the club.

“BUT, it is also further proof that if he is to get closer to becoming the great player many people think he can be, he has to adapt his way of thinking. I mean, to even consider that finish is madness. It’s a 1 in 10, 2 in 10 finish at best. “Learning to slot, dink or go round the GK is a far more productive way to score and will increase his chances to 4 or 5 in 10, thus massively increasing his end return. I’m really not try to rain on his parade as that goal was pure class. But I’d rather see it when Liverpool are 3-0 up, not at 0-0.”

Given that Nunez was signed in June 2022 for a club-record fee of £85 million from Benfica – with the Reds vying for a worthy Roberto Firmino replacement – many people were quick to berate the striker for his profligacy in front of goal. Still just 24 years of age, he has come under heaps of pressure for his poor decision-making in front of goal, but should he take Owen’s advice on board he could rise up the list of the current best Premier League strikers.

Darwin Nunez - Senior Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Benfica 85 48 16 10/0 Liverpool 79 28 15 13/1 UD Almeria 32 16 3 2/1 CA Penarol 22 4 1 3/0 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 18/02/24

Nunez enjoying great goalscoring season

He's already matched last campaign's return

Interestingly, his goal against Thomas Frank’s side marked his ninth Premier League strike of the season, meaning he has matched last campaign’s return in six fewer outings. In Klopp’s last season as Reds boss, Nunez - alongside his fellow forwards Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz – will be hoping they can fire the German tactician to domestic glory as a thank you for his fine service.

Reuters

Unfortunately, Nunez was taken off at half-time during their 4-1 triumph over the capital club – and the extent of his problem is still unknown. In his post-match press conference, Klopp offered a squad update, claiming (per Liverpool's official website) that the former Benfica man’s substitution was merely a precaution.

“Darwin, we took off because he felt really a little but that was obviously today enough to immediately push the brake and that’s what we did, so we took him off and brought Cody on and that worked out really well.”

Up next for the Anfield-based outfit is a stern test against Luton Town, while they also have the small matter of facing Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at the end of the month. The fixtures continue to come thick and fast for Liverpool with them competing on all fronts – and their fans will be hoping that Nunez’s knock isn’t overly serious.