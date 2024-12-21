Michael Owen, by virtue of emerging through Liverpool’s conveyor belt, sent shockwaves through the football world when he joined Manchester United in 2009. He then moved to Stoke City in 2012 before hanging up his boots not long after.

Transferring into the world of punditry, as opposed to the less-than-enticing prospect of becoming a manager, Owen has never been afraid to speak his mind. It’s just sometimes, he never stood a chance of winning the war of words.

Back in 2016, after retiring from the beautiful game, Owen was critical of Red Devils talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The one-time Ballon d’Or winner questioned Jose Mourinho’s decision to sign the enigmatic Swede, who was entering his twilight years.

The former Porto boss, now 61 years of age and at the Fenerbahce helm, was not best pleased with the ex-centre forward’s remarks – and in typical Mourinho fashion, gave a clear and constructed response and one that left Owen with egg on his face.

Owen Blasts Mourinho’s Decision to Sign Zlatan

‘He's definitely a stopgap striker, isn't he?’

Mourinho, known for his made-for-consumption personality, has been known for clashing with plenty of people, from opposing managers to players of his own over spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea, just to name a few.

While in charge of the Old Trafford outfit, Mourinho signed plenty of players: from Eric Bailly to Victor Lindelof to Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but none were as impressive as Ibrahimovic, especially on the basis that he cost the club nothing.

That didn’t prevent Owen – admired as one of the best British wonderkids in football history – from slamming the Portuguese and his entourage’s choice to acquire the Malmo-born star’s signature from Paris Saint-Germain.

Per The Independent, he said: "He's definitely a stopgap striker, isn't he? He’s good, but we’re talking about Manchester United. You need to be one of the best strikers in the world to [be] a regular striker here.

Insinuating that Mourinho was unsure of his crop – including Marcus Rashford, Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial – and their talent for varying reasons, Ibrahimovic was labelled as merely a ‘stopgap’ option by Owen.

“Jose Mourinho didn’t think the current crop were ready [when he arrived]. Rashford: not ready; Wayne Rooney: probably saw him as a No 10; Martial: didn't he him as a striker.

“So, [Zlatan] is a stopgap,” the former striker – who scored just 17 goals in 52 outings for the Premier League behemoths – continued before comparing him to talismanic Robin van Persie, who spent three years at the club between 2012 and 2015.

“A little bit like a few seasons ago when Robin van Persie was just brought for the one or two seasons [so]…they can find someone else on the market or some young kid can come through."

Owen Left Red-Faced After Mourinho’s Hit Back

The former striker replied: 'Managers are getting awfully touchy'

In typical Mourinho fashion, he had planned something in the event that Owen’s lambasting of the Swede ever came up in conversation – and he let his feelings be known when he was quizzed over the comments.

It’s no secret that Mourinho’s short temper and fiery character can get the better of him, highlighted by all manner of memorable moments down the years. Replying to Owen, however, and he was as composed as ever. Charismatically, he said:

"Zlatan – in spite of your colleague Michael Owen, who doesn't like him – but the reality is that Zlatan will score more goals in one season than Michael Owen in three seasons at Man Utd."

All while sporting a straight face, Mourinho continued to remind the former striker of his unfavourable return in front of goal - at least in comparison to Ibrahimovic - by saying, “He scored 17 goals in three seasons. Zlatan is almost there in six months, so he's not a bad choice for us."

"Managers are getting awfully touchy,” Owen said in response before adding, “I think I said Zlatan wasn't the long-term type of player, a bit like Robin van Persie. Bought for a purpose, one or two seasons, but at some point, Man Utd need to find the next Wayne Rooney. Buying him at 18, 19 or producing one themselves.

When asked to respond to the self-proclaimed Special One – who is regarded as one of the greatest football managers of all time – Owen hit out at Ibrahimovic’s lofty wage in comparison to his transfer fee seven years prior.

“I think my goals were of more value to Man Utd, as I cost about 10 per cent of what Zlatan's on a week!"

Maverick centre-forward Ibrahimovic moved to Old Trafford in 2016 at the worrying age of 34, though the towering Swede proved the old adage that ‘age is just a number’ as he notched 28 goals in his first campaign.

The gifted journeyman, one of the most agile players in football history, punctuated his arrival with a goal in the Community Shield against Leicester City, a strike against Bournemouth on his Premier League debut and another against Southampton as he broke his Old Trafford bow.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 21/12/24