Michael Owen has claimed Erik ten Hag should be replaced following Manchester United's 3-1 defeat at the hands of their local rivals Manchester City. The ex-United forward stated he feels it's time for a change at Old Trafford as Sir Jim Ratcliffe takes over the club's football operations.

Owen played for the Red Devils between 2009 and 2012, famously scoring a dramatic late winner in one of the greatest Manchester derbies of all time, which ended 4-3 in United's favour. Since then, the power has shifted fully towards the blue side of the city, with the Red Devils failing to even mount a title charge since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

Some brilliant managers such as Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal have attempted to restore the 13-time Premier League winners back to the top of English football but to no avail. Ten Hag began his tenure extremely positively, finishing third and securing the Carabao Cup in his first season inside the Old Trafford dugout.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has a better win % after 100 games as Manchester United manager than anyone in the club's history, including Sir Alex Ferguson

Paul Scholes predicts Ten Hag will be sacked

Club legend expects change this summer

However, a poor 2023/24 campaign to date has left Man United legend Paul Scholes wondering if the Dutch manager has long left before he's removed from his position. The legendary midfielder told Optus Sports: “It’s a Manchester United team that are nowhere near good enough to be competing and something’s got to change, whether it’s recruitment I don’t know. What we’re seeing is a million miles away from a team that should be challenging for the league. Every single season it’s just so far away.

"I think they’ve already made their mind up. I don’t think he will be there next season. No.

“From the interviews we’ve heard with Sir Jim, I thought there was a little bit of negativity towards the club the last 10 or 11 years and especially the last two years. I don’t think he’s happy with what’s going on."

Michael Owen says Ten Hag should be replaced

He believes Man Utd should make the change

Scholes' former teammate, Owen, is more certain about how he sees events unfolding. The former Man United duo were speaking on Optus Sports' Matchday Live coverage, and while Scholes wouldn't say if the club should stick or twist with the manager, Owen provided a more emphatic assessment. The retired striker said:

"I think they should make a change. Scholesy thinks they will make a change but doesn’t know if they should – I think they should."

There's been huge pressure on the ex-Ajax boss throughout the season, and Owen pinpointed poor signings as one of the reasons Ten Hag finds himself in trouble, adding: "It’s not all the manager’s fault, but his signings have been pretty average. I still watch Manchester United and I have no idea what they want to do at all. That has to come from the top, from the manager, having a certain way of playing, even if you have to go through a period of pain.

“Manchester United have had a lot of pain, they can probably take a little bit more to have a direction but I don’t see what that direction is.” (Skip to 12 minutes on the video to watch Owen's comments on Ten Hag in full).

Antony, Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Sofyan Amrabat have all been signed during the 54-year-old's reign as manager and none of them have lived up to expectations so far, which has prevented the club from pushing on following an encouraging 2022/23 season.

Paul Scholes' sympathy for Ten Hag

He feels injuries have played a part

While Owen was damning in his assessment of the situation, his fellow pundit wasn't as sure that change was the right answer. Scholes explained: “I feel a little bit sorry for Ten Hag. He did well his first year, he won a trophy, he was looking to kick on that second season. He’s had so many injuries and, to be fair, he doesn’t make the excuse. A lot of teams have injuries, but he’s had injuries to big players."

Erik ten Hag's Premier League Record Games 65 Wins 37 Draws 8 Losses 20 Goals For 95 Goals Against 82

Despite his own feelings on the matter, the former England midfielder believes the incoming Ratcliffe and INEOS will make the call to replace Ten Hag: “With new owners anyway they always tend to change the manager and especially with the way they’re playing, where they are in the league and what it’s been like in the last couple of seasons, I just think they’ll make a change.”

