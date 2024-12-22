Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker-turned-pundit Michael Owen has launched a scathing assessment towards the Aston Villa fans who abused Jack Grealish in their 2-1 win over Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

It was another outing to forget on away soil for Pep Guardiola and his reigning champions succumbed to goals from Jhon Duran and Morgan Rogers, taking their record to one win in 12 across all competitions.

Phil Foden bagged a late consolation for Guardiola and Co as things went from bad to worse for the Catalan, who remains one of the best managers in football history, with them now sitting seventh in the Premier League standings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City have now lost 9 of their last 12 games in all competitions, having won once and drawn twice in that time.

For Grealish, who became one of the most expensive transfers in Premier League history when he swapped Villa for City in the summer of 2021, it was a particularly difficult day at the office as every time he picked up the ball, he was subject to plenty of jeers.

The winger spent the early stages of his illustrious career with the Villans, becoming one of the best midfielders in the club’s long and storied history, and often returns to his old stomping ground to a barrage of taunts from the home end.

In response to Saturday afternoon’s reception, Owen – who won the Ballon d’Or in 2001 – leapt to the defence of the 29-year-old and said that those who booed him should ‘hang their hands in shame’ given all he gave to the club in his 213-game stint.

“I often hear or see things in football that makes my blood boil,” he wrote before adding: “Of course, tarring a set of people with the same brush is not something I’m into. But to those Villa fans who booed Jack Grealish yesterday, you should hang your heads in shame.”

“Here is a lad that came through YOUR academy. Supported The Villa all his life and no doubt still does. He single-handedly dragged YOUR team back into the Premier League when you were average at best. “He kept you up and in hindsight, showed you ten times more loyalty than you are now showing him. He was hardly ever injured and delivered Man of the Match performances on a regular basis. He cost you nothing, gave you incredible service and made YOUR club over £100m when he left.”

He continued to suggest that, although he doesn’t know the wide man on a personal level, he does not deserve to face the kind of upheaval he does every time he travels to Villa Park.

After the full-time whistle, the Englishman – despite facing disappointment once again – trudged over to thank the travelling fans for their undying support. It was his gesture to the home contingent as he reminded them of his tally of three Premier League titles that caught the attention of the media.