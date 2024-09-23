Former Manchester United and Liverpool striker Michael Owen has launched a scathing criticism of Mikel Arteta and said that Leandro Trossard deserved his red card during Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Manchester City. The Gunners were forced to spend the entirety of the second period pinned back on the edge of their own box after the Belgian forward was shown a second yellow card at the end of the first half.

John Stones' 98th minute leveller prevented the Emirates outfit from returning to North London with all three points. Now, Owen has given his strong verdict on the crucial incident from the fixture, and it is bound to not sit well with Arsenal fans.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal's two red card's so far this season is the most in the Premier League.

The ex-England international believes that Michael Oliver made the right call

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) more than 24 hours after the game, Owen gave his opinion on the controversial red card decision and explained that the only mistake Michael Oliver made during the game actually benefited the visitors:

"Great game yesterday but Arteta’s reaction and comments after were poor yet again. It was a certain red card for Trossard. The only team hard done by was City as Michael Oliver allowed the game to restart a couple of seconds too early in the lead up to Arsenal’s equaliser."

The incident Owen refers to at the end of his message is the one that led to Riccardo Calafiori's incredible equaliser. Referee Oliver gave Arsenal permission to take a quick free kick on the halfway line, but Man City players felt that the official had not given captain Kyle Walker enough time to get back into position, having been pulled for a chat seconds earlier.

The ball was then played in behind the City backline where the veteran defender would've been had he been allowed to properly reset. This then led to the ball being cut back to the Italian Calafiori, who fired into the top corner from distance.

Arteta Believes Red Card Was 'Obviously' Wrong

As for the comments Arteta made that appear to have irked Owen, the Spaniard was unwilling to discuss his player's sending off, insinuating that it was such a bad decision that it was too obvious to even discuss:

"They do not deserve my comment. It's that obvious that it’s not necessary to comment on it. It's happened twice now. I’m expecting 100 games to be nine vs 10 this season if that’s the case."

Trossard's dismissal is the second time in three games an Arsenal player has been given their marching orders for kicking the ball away, with Declan Rice suffering a similar fate despite being taken out against Brighton. Owen wasn't alone in his disapproval of Arteta's comments, as Sky Sport's Roy Keane also criticised the Arsenal boss for his response.