Michael Owen expressed his shock at a VAR decision which went against Aston Villa during their 2-0 defeat at Anfield on Saturday night.

Pau Torres was seemingly dragged to the ground inside the box, moments before Mohammed Salah went and doubled Liverpool's advantage. Referee David Coote was unmoved after Connor Bradley - who had replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold in the first half - pulled back the Villa defender, and former Liverpool striker Michael Owen was "astonished" that this decision wasn't overturned by VAR.

Owen Surprised By The Decision

The former Real Madrid man thinks Villa were hard done by

Speaking post-match on Premier League Productions, as per The Mirror, he said: "It’s a penalty, you can’t do that. There’s just a blatant pull, Pau Torres is there at the front post, gets dragged out of that area with a shirt pull.

"If the ball goes to the back post and floats over everybody, then I think turn a blind to that, didn’t affect the play. That is a blatant pull. I’m astonished, once that went to VAR, astonished they didn’t give a penalty.

"I think that’s a stonewall penalty, personally. I don’t think there’s any debate in that, he literally pulls him out. It doesn’t matter if he’s pulling him for one minute or one second, he drags him out of it."

Unai Emery Equally Frustrated

The Villa boss believes it was a penalty

Owen's sentiment was shared by Aston Villa boss Unai Emery, who said, "I only watched the Pau Torres action. With VAR, for me it was clearly a penalty because he pulled the shirt of Pau Torres.

"I know that in Europe this is a penalty, but here in England they want to use VAR… I don’t know exactly where. In this situation it was clear. I always respect the decisions of referees and I accept it, but for me, when I watched it, with VAR it was a clear penalty.

"Of course, it was a very important moment in the game because if we could have the chance to shoot the penalty, maybe the match would have been different. I accept the result and the referee’s decision. I don’t agree and then with the players I am confident we will recover and again find our way for the season."

Liverpool were leading the game 1-0 at the time after Darwin Nunez's first half strike, before Mo Salah fired home a second just after the controversial penalty incident. The result sees Arne Slot's men hold a five point lead at the summit of the Premier League table after Man City once again were defeated, this time 2-1 against Brighton.

The result sees Villa now be five games without a win, including four defeats in a row, which is the club's worst run of form since Emery arrived. It appears the toll of Champions League football may be catching up to Villa, but this result could have been a lot different if VAR had sided with the Midlands club, and agreed with the views of Michael Owen and Unai Emery.