Former Liverpool legend, Michael Owen, has admitted it's "only a matter of time" before Trent Alexander-Arnold completes a switch to Real Madrid.

It follows after a recent report from The Times revealed the Reds had recently "rejected an approach" from the Spanish behemoths to sign the right-back permanently in January. An update from Fabrizio Romano noted that Liverpool were adamant the player will not be for sale next month, but with a contract expiring in the summer of next year, Alexander-Arnold's future remains largely uncertain.

Owen, who made an identical switch from Merseyside to Madrid in 2004, believes the fact that Los Blancos' approach has been publicized is indicative of their confidence in getting the deal over the line. This claim comes despite the fact that the player is quite content to stay at Liverpool until the end of the season.

Owen: "Matter of Time" Before Alexander-Arnold Joins Real Madrid

The Ballon d'Or winner is confident his Liverpool's tenure is nearing it's end

Speaking to X (formerly Twitter), Owen reacted to the latest update in the saga surrounding Alexander-Arnold's future at Liverpool. He said:

"The very fact that Real Madrid have now made their intentions clear towards signing Trent Alexander Arnold leads me to believe that it’s only a matter of time before he signs for them. If he was going to sign a contract extension, Madrid wouldn’t have officially made their move. Secretive talks will have taken place. Huge news."

Alexander-Arnold found his name on the score sheet in his last outing against West Ham - the 26-year-old let fly from outside the box to make it 4-0 in the tie, and Arne Slot insisted in his post-match conference that the player's celebration "tells you enough" about his contract situation.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 17 Goals 1 Assists 4 Key passes per 90 2.40 Tackles won per 90 2.19 Clearances per 90 1.92

He has been in decent form as well, with five assists across all competitions alongside strong performances, particularly on the defensive side, leading supporters to believe his heart may still lie at Anfield. However, the Englishman is yet to put pen to paper on an extension, and he will be free to sign a pre-contract with any club of his choice in January for a prospective switch in the summer.

