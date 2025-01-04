Michael Owen is famously a divisive figure among Liverpool fans and has been ever since his move to arch-rivals Manchester United in 2009. The English centre-forward broke onto the scene with the Red Devils' biggest enemies in the 1990s before tarnishing his reputation among the fanbase.

However, Owen has now spoken out about how he never felt fully accepted by the Anfield faithful. At least not as much as Robbie Fowler. The man famously known on Merseyside as 'God' is still a much-loved figure at the club, in stark contrast to Owen's reputation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michael Owen is Liverpool's eighth-highest goalscorer in history - having netted 158 times in 297 matches.

While Fowler holds the advantage of being born and bred in the city of Liverpool - making him one of their own - Owen is convinced there's something more behind the lack of love he felt even when performing brilliantly in a red shirt.

Related Michael Owen Reveals the Liverpool Fans’ Chants at Anfield That Leave Him ‘Baffled’ The former Liverpool forward has often felt unwelcome since returning to Anfield - and now he's issued a warning to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Michael Owen on Liverpool Fans' Treatment of Him

He claims his relationship with supporters was 'nothing like Robbie Fowler'

Close

Speaking to Simon Jordan on William Hill's 'Up Front' podcast, the 45-year-old explained how he noticed a difference in the way he was seen by supporters in comparison to the ever-popular Fowler. He claimed:

"When I was 20 and banging in goals left, right and centre for Liverpool, of course, there was adulation. But it was nothing like Robbie Fowler."

Owen and Jamie Carragher would have conversations about the reasons behind the disparity in popularity. The pair came to the conclusion: "Me and Jamie Carragher used to room, and he would always be saying: 'Do you know what? Liverpool fans in general - Liverpool people, Liverpool fans - think you made your name for England. It's like you're England's, and you're not Liverpool's.'"

Reds fans and anything England-related don't always mix well for reasons that stretch far beyond the football pitch, as the retired striker pointed out: "Let's get it right, without generalising, Liverpool's not the most patriotic place in the world."

It is unusual that a player who netted an impressive 158 times for a club, winning Golden Boots and even the Ballon d'Or in 2001, never felt fully accepted by those in the stands. Owen was quick to point to the quick start he made to life at the club: "But I said to Carra: 'I won the Golden Boot in my first year here!'."

Statistics in this article courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-01-25.