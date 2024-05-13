Highlights The Atlanta Falcons prioritized a succession plan by drafting Michael Penix Jr. despite having Kirk Cousins on the roster.

Penix Jr.'s leadership skills stood out during the draft process, surprising several teams.

Despite not being a top prospect, Penix Jr. impressed on and off the field with a strong college performance.

While the Atlanta Falcons spent the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Michael Penix Jr., the team knew that in the best-case scenario, it would be a few years before he had to play. Still, the rookie quarterback is working hard to build relationships with his teammates. According to Daniel Flick from SI.com, Penix Jr. had this to say regarding a recent group chat he formed with teammates:

I was like, 'How does that make me a leader if I'm not bringing other people along?' So, I texted the group chat and had the whole crew come out. They came out here and felt comfortable.

Before taking Penix Jr. in the first round, the Falcons had signed Kirk Cousins to a massive deal worth $180 million over four years. If Cousins were to be the starter for all four of those years, Penix Jr. wouldn't take over as the starter until he is 28 years old. Still, the Falcons saw significant value in having a succession plan.

Teams Fell in Love With Penix Jr.'s Leadership During the Draft Process

Quarterbacks are meant to be leaders, but Penix Jr. is a special case

While Penix Jr. was considered a strong prospect, consensus big boards had him behind Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and JJ McCarthy. The NFL Mock Draft Database consensus board has him 31st, a first-round prospect but a far cry from the 8th-overall pick.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Throwing for a total of 13,741 yards between stints at Indiana and Washington, Michael Penix Jr. is 15th on the NCAA all-time list.

Penix Jr.'s play on the field for the Washington Huskies was spectacular. Playing his sixth year of college football, the quarterback led the nation in passing yards with 4,903, almost 400 more than Bo Nix, the second-place finisher. The newest Atlanta Falcon also threw for 36 touchdown passes against 11 interceptions.

Michael Penix Jr. College Stats Year Yards TDs INTs Comp% 2018 219 1 0 61.8% 2019 1,394 10 4 68.8% 2020 1,645 14 4 56.4% 2021 939 4 7 53.7% 2022 4,641 31 8 65.3% 2023 4,903 36 11 65.4%

In addition to his fine play on the field, teams fell in love with Penix Jr.'s personality off of it. This helped him to leap-frog McCarthy to become the fourth quarterback taken in this year's draft and well ahead of where he was slotted. Speaking about how he intends to grow his relationships with teammates, Penix Jr. continued:

I heard a lot of guys like to golf. I like to fish - find the guys who like to fish. Just any way you can. We've got a little basketball hoop in our locker room, just doing stuff like that. Just time around each other - that's the biggest thing.

