Highlights Michael Penix Jr. is excited to learn behind veteran QB Kirk Cousins.

Penix Jr. faces competition from Taylor Heinicke to be number two on the QB depth chart.

Penix Jr., a top-10 pick, feels pressure to prove himself and help the Falcons win games.

With comparisons to those of Michael Vick, the Atlanta Falcons have high hopes in 2024 of their first-round selection, quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Penix Jr., who was taken eighth overall a few weeks ago, is acclimating to a new level of competition and a new style of play. He is set to be the No. 2 option on the QB depth chart in Atlanta this season. After putting up a dominant 2023 campaign, the former Washington Huskies gunslinger was handsomely rewarded by being a first-round choice. And now, he's excited to learn behind a new mentor.

That mentor is none other than 12-year veteran QB Kirk Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million deal with Atlanta in the offseason. Now, the 24-year-old is ready to develop behind such an experienced veteran.

As Penix Jr. told Charles Odum of the Associated Press on Friday:

It's definitely going to be great. I'm super blessed to be able to be right here in this position with a veteran in front of me, just learning from him and going about my business each and every day just trying to find ways to improve and get to where he is, multiple years in the league.

Penix Jr. 'Super Blessed' To Be Learning From Kirk Cousins

The former Washington Huskies' QB is ready to develop behind the 12-Year pro

Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY

Penix Jr. is not the only new talent to join the Falcons this offseason. Head coach Raheem Morris is getting ready for his first season leading the Birds, and his goal is to acclimate his rookies during their first mini-camp session.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In his two seasons at the University of Washington, Penix Jr. completed 725 of his 1,109 pass attempts for a total of 9,544 yards and 67 touchdowns against 19 interceptions. His big arm talent played a key factor in the Falcons making him the number eight selection in this past April's draft.

As Morris told reporters in an open session on Friday:

I told the rookies together the best way of going about this is being your best self… just go out there and be yourself. Really, not just Penix but all of those guys.

Penix Jr. is going to face some stiff competition, so at this point, it's still too early to tell who will emerge as the No. 2 option behind Cousins heading into the 2024 campaign.

Atlanta Falcons QBs Currently On Roster QB Depth Chart Position Kirk Cousins Primary Starter Michael Penix Jr. Expected QB2, could drop to QB3 Taylor Heinicke Expected QB3

That competition comes in the form of Taylor Heinicke, who started four games for the Falcons last season and completed 74 of his 136 passes for 890 yards and five touchdowns against four picks.

However, being a top-10 pick puts a little bit more pressure on Penix Jr. to step up, and he appears to be ready for whatever his next challenge may be.

I feel like at this level in the NFL everybody is in the spotlight. You've got to prove yourself each and every day... It's something I've been dreaming of since I was a kid. And now that I'm here, I just want to continue to prove myself each and every day and show not just myself but the team that I'm here to work and here to help this team win football games any way that I can.

Sure, the Falcons may have taken a bit of a gamble going with Penix Jr. at No. 8, but they feel it is a calculated risk. And to be learning behind a rugged veteran like Cousins is a great way to develop himself into a future superstar in this league.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.