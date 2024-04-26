Highlights The Falcons surprised everyone by selecting Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Penix dominated at Washington in 2023 with 4,903 yards and 36 TDs.

Penix is expected to develop behind Kirk Cousins as the Falcons' future franchise QB.

Draft night is filled with chaos, and the Atlanta Falcons were the initiator of such by selecting Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick of the first round. General speculation believed that the team would be in the market for a defensive player, but on the off chance they selected a quarterback, the likely choice seemed to be Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

Penix was dominant during his time with the Washington Huskies, with whom he lit up opposing defenses all season, recording 4,903 yards passing with 36 touchdowns on 11 interceptions. With Kirk Cousins in place to start, the 24-year-old will likely sit and develop in waiting, but the organization has picked who they believe will be the future of the franchise.

A Closer Look at Michael Penix Jr.

After starting his career at Indiana University and missing significant time in four straight seasons, Michael Penix Jr. entered the transfer portal, teaming up with Kalen DeBoer with the Washington Huskies and elevated his play to an elite level.

In his two seasons in Seattle, the pocket passer dominated and became one of the best quarterbacks in college football. Now heading to the Falcons, he will hope to continue his success while delivering passes to Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and other weapons around the roster.

With a live arm and excellent touch as a downfield passer, Penix Jr. will be an immediate fit in the Zac Robinson offensive passing attack. He boasts a strong 6'2", 216-pound frame and has the ability to rifle throws over the middle with excellent anticipation.

While there were questions about his overall mobility, he put those concerns to rest with his 4.58 40-yard Dash at the Washington Pro Day. With the four-year, $180 million signing handed out to Kirk Cousins, the expectation is that Penix Jr. will be developing in the wings for at least a couple of years.

However, we've seen sit-and-wait projects work in the past, most recently Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers. With Cousins being 35 years old and coming off of an Achilles injury, perhaps getting someone to serve as an understudy is wise.

The Falcons have seven picks remaining, with their next time on the board currently set for the 43rd pick in the second round. Expect them to use these resources to add some defensive talent and potentially add a bit more to the offensive weapons room.

While Michael Penix Jr. may not have the immediate impact some fans may hope for in a top-10 selection, he is a promising quarterback prospect with potential to lead this franchise to success down the line. If the front office felt strongly enough about him, then it's worth waiting a couple of seasons for.