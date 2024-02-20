Highlights Michael Penix Jr. is a top pure passer in the 2024 NFL Draft and throws a beautiful deep ball.

Penix Jr.'s history of injuries and age may hinder his NFL prospects despite his strong passing skills.

Penix Jr. could potentially rise to first-round consideration if he can overcome durability concerns and refine his game.

Michael Penix Jr. may have come up just short in his quest for a national championship, but he left his mark on the Washington Huskies. The Indiana transfer saw his production skyrocket on the West Coast, finishing second in Heisman trophy voting in 2023 behind another formidable prospect at the position: likely top three pick Jayden Daniels out of LSU.

After spending a total of six years in college, Penix Jr. is set to embark on his NFL journey. His injury history and age may be of major concern for teams, but the southpaw has been a heavily discussed prospect ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft considering his athletic ability, and GIVEMESPORT's early 2024 Mock Draft had him going on Day One.

Strengths of Penix Jr.'s game

Penix Jr. is one of the top pure passers in the draft

Penix Jr. is a natural thrower of the football. The ball shoots out of his hands with very little wobble, delivering a tight, accurate spiral more often than not. At Washington, Penix Jr. mastered the layups and threes offense. Or in other words, the Huskies ran a fair number of RPOs and screens, which set up deep shots.

This approach led to one of the most explosive passing attacks in college football. Penix Jr. would lull the defense to sleep before uncorking a bomb to one of his receivers. None of this would’ve been possible if Penix Jr. didn’t have fantastic accuracy on his deep passes. He's had numerous bucket throws throughout his career, hitting his receiver over the shoulder and in stride.

Michael Penix Jr. College Stats Year Yards TDs INTs Comp% 2018 219 1 0 61.8% 2019 1,394 10 4 68.8% 2020 1,645 14 4 56.4% 2021 939 4 7 53.7% 2022 4,641 31 8 65.3% 2023 4,903 36 11 65.4%

Penix Jr. has an aura about him that exudes confidence. This can be seen in his game, as he commonly looks to attack opposing defenses head on. When coverage was tight, Penix Jr. trusted both his arm to throw the ball accurately and his receiver to come down with it. While this resulted in some potentially ill-advised throws, it’s the type of thing that teammates appreciate.

Working primarily from the pocket, there isn’t much to Penix Jr.'s game that won’t translate to the next level. He is a tough player with a strong arm, solid processing, and an incredible deep ball.

Weaknesses on Penix's scouting report

Age and durability hurt Penix Jr.'s draft stock

The obvious caveat to Penix Jr.'s game is that he’s had four season-ending injuries in college. Players who struggle to stay healthy throughout their early 20s seldom have better injury luck as they age. The toll of the various surgeries and procedures can be seen in how Penix Jr. plays today.

Once a dual threat, he is now selective about when he uses his legs and isn’t nearly as dynamic as he was early in his collegiate career. Additionally, Penix Jr. struggles greatly as a passer when forced out of the pocket. His accuracy falls off a cliff when he has to improvise.

Being left-handed doesn’t make Penix Jr. an inherently worse player, but it does make him more difficult to install into an offense. With 31 of the league’s 32 starting quarterbacks throwing right-handed, most offenses are designed for a righty under center. While adjustments can be made, changing the offense’s approach to roll-outs and pass protection, this extra effort hurts Penix Jr.'s desirability as a prospect more than it helps.

Penix Jr.'s throwing motion is, for the most part, fundamentally sound, but he does have a lower release point which could lead to more batted balls. He also has the tendency to throw with his body open, even when he’s in a clean pocket. For a 21-year-old hotshot, this may be a minor grievance, but for a 23-year-old who’s played six years in college, it’s harder to ignore.

Final thoughts

Even with his concerns, Penix Jr. could work his way into the first round

In a parallel universe, where Penix Jr. stayed healthy and declared for the draft as a true senior, he would be one of the prized prospects of the draft. Unfortunately, the soon-to-be 24-year-old has both his age and injury history working against him. With that being said, he possesses enough of the desired traits in an NFL quarterback to be a serviceable starter in the right situation.

Along with avoiding injury, Penix Jr. will need to handle pressure better and speed up his processing to flourish in the NFL. Penix Jr. may need some refinement, but he’s simply too old to be a project.

The Minnesota Vikings could plug him in as a Day 1 starter. Throwing to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison would give Penix Jr. a strong group of pass catchers, similar to what he had at Washington with the likes of Rome Odunze.

Having been held back by atrocious quarterback play, the Atlanta Falcons are in prime position to upgrade. Penix Jr. would have a diverse set of playmakers at his disposal and could give the offense a much-needed spark.

Given the Denver Broncos' offseason and cap situation, drafting a quarterback is far more plausible than signing one. Penix Jr.'s propensity for staying in the pocket fits perfectly with Sean Payton’s offense, and the quarterback’s football intelligence only makes the fit more compelling.

Pro comparison: Gardner Minshew, Jacoby Brissett

