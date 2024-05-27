Highlights Key players, Jonathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson, will return healthy for the Colts' offense in 2024.

The presence of young skill players like Pittman Jr., Downs, and Pierce boosts the team's offensive outlook.

Coach Steichen emphasizes utilizing a variety of offensive schemes to maximize player potential.

At least one member of the Indianapolis Colts believes the team's offense is ready to cook in 2024. Michael Pittman Jr., who recently signed a lucrative extension with the team this offseason, told ESPN's Stephen Holder:

I think we could have the best RPO [run-pass option] game in the whole NFL. We went to the RPO a lot last year, and just being able to add Anthony's legs, I mean, he can add in a whole other aspect which is you can't really load up that box. He can pull it and throw it. You can't really [concentrate] most of the defense towards J.T.

There are reasons for Pittman's optimism. Two of those reasons are quarterback Anthony Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor. Both are healthy after injuries affected them in 2023.

In fact, the two barely played together in 2023. As ESPN notes, Richardson got hurt as Taylor returned from injury, and the pair hardly spent any time together on the field.

Key Players Return for the Colts

With their starting QB and RB back, the Colts are back at full strength

Taylor started 2023 late due to an ankle injury and a contract dispute, while Richardson was sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Jonathan Taylor 2023 Stats Stat Taylor Games Played 10 Rushing Attempts 169 Rushing Yards 741 Rushing Touchdowns 7 Receptions 19 Receiving Yards 153 Receiving Touchdowns 1 Fumbles 1

Pittman Jr. himself is still developing into a key weapon, and other young Colts such as Josh Downs and Alec Pierce have more experience under their belts now. The Colts also will get tight end Jelani Woods back as he will be recovering from injury, and the team added wide receiver Adonai Mitchell via the 2024 NFL Draft.

That gives Indianapolis an offense full of young, talented skill players. Head coach Shane Steichen agreed that things are looking up for the Colts:

It's fun and it's exciting. Every week, we'll have things [in the game plan] for every single guy. As far as the scheme goes, it's exciting to have a whole bunch of guys that you can do a whole bunch of different things with.

According to ESPN, Steichen has spent a lot of time in his office, working on the best ways to utilize this offense against opponents by creating the best possible matchups. The coach loves to use multiple personnel groupings, and the versatility offered by this group of skill-position players gives him a lot of options.

He's also open to feedback from his players.

We just toss ideas around. He asks me how I feel about certain things, and, then if I see certain things on the internet, like if I see a sweep or an option play or something like that, I'll say 'Hey, that's kind of nice.' I'll show it to him and he'll be like, 'OK, we might be able to throw that in.' It's amazing to have a coach like that because we get to use our offense and use our weapons.

Even with backups Gardner Minshew and Zack Moss playing, the Colts managed to be 10th in the NFL with 23.3 points per game. The Colts also managed 336.8 yards per game. Richardson is seemingly excited to get back on the horse and lead this young team to great things in 2024:

"We've got young athletes, people who can run... It's going to be a crazy year.

Perhaps just crazy enough that the Colts, who missed the playoffs due to a loss in the regular-season finale, will be in the postseason at the end of the year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Anthony Richardson's injury-plagued first four games were still historic: his 136 rushing yards were 9th-most for a QB in his first four career games, and his four rushing TDs were tied for 1st with Cam Newton and RG3.

