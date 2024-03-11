Highlights Michael Pittman Jr. is secured with a lucrative 3-year extension, set to receive $46 million in guaranteed money.

The Colts' star wide receiver is poised for a future pairing with quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Pittman Jr. has yet to see consistent quarterback play, catching a pass from seven different QBs in four seasons with the team.

Not long after the team agreed to a franchise tag deal with Michael Pittman Jr., the Indianapolis Colts are signing their star wide receiver to a three-year extension worth up to $71.5 million with $46 million in guaranteed money, according to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.

Pittman Jr. has received passes from a different quarterback in each of his four seasons with the Colts, but is now locked in for the future pairing with second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson.

The Colts Have Secured Their Star Wide Receiver

The pairing of Pittman Jr. and Richardson has an abundance of potential

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts are confident Pittman Jr. and Richardson will be a dynamic duo for years to come, but that partnership wouldn't be a possibility if the parties failed to reach a long-term agreement.

Pittman Jr. has recorded 1,000+ receiving yards in two of his last three seasons, and this new deal sees him as the eighth-highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL in terms of average annual value. The team has secured their WR1 through the 2026 season.

Early in the offseason, the 26-year-old wideout was set to hit free agency for the first time in his career. The 2020 second-round pick has amassed 336 receptions for 3,662 yards and 15 touchdowns through four seasons with the team. With numbers like that, it's safe to say Indianapolis wanted to avoid letting him walk.

Michael Pittman Jr. Stats With Colts Year Receptions Receiving Yards TDs ADOT Drop Rate 2020 40 503 1 8.4 1.6% 2021 88 1,082 6 9.8 4.7% 2022 99 925 4 6.9 4.3% 2023 109 1,152 4 7.9 1.9%

Pittman Jr. managed to record a career high in receptions (109) and receiving yards (1,152) in 2023 despite inconsistencies under center, which has been the story of his career. In four season with the Colts, Pittman Jr. has caught a pass from seven different quarterbacks.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Only five other Colts players in franchise history have more catches over four seasons -- Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, T.Y. Hilton, Dallas Clark and Bill Brooks -- than Michael Pittman Jr.

While Richardson is expected to be the long-term answer, Pittman Jr. has never been afforded the luxury of consistent quarterback play quite yet. Despite the volatility under center, Pittman Jr. has continued to improve his game over the years, developing into one of the most respected receivers in the game today.

Now that Indianapolis has secured Pittman Jr. and the future of their passing attack, the front office can focus on bolstering the roster throughout the remainder of the 2024 offseason.

Source: Jordan Schultz

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap info via Spotrac.