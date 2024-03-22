Highlights Michael Porter Jr. is vital to the Nuggets' success, shining post-All-Star break with impressive shooting stats.

The Nuggets win games when Porter Jr. scores more and feeds into the offensive scheme.

Porter Jr. overcame injuries, embraced his role, and showcased improvement, contributing to Nuggets' culture and success.

From being a heralded top-three pick to missing multiple seasons with back injuries, Michael Porter Jr. has had a roller coaster of a career. Despite his health struggles, he has stayed resilient. He has already set a career-high in games played this season with 68, only missing one contest so far.

He was a vital piece for the Nuggets when they won their first championship last season and is proving to be even more valuable this season. When he plays well, the Nuggets typically do too.

The Denver Nuggets are on a roll coming out of the All-Star break with much of that being thanks to the improved play of Porter Jr. They bolster a 12-2 record during that span with wins over multiple big-name teams, including the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics and, most recently, a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Since the All-Star break, Porter Jr. has been impacting the game from both sides of the ball, but especially on offense. He has been lights-out from the three-point line, shooting a staggering 47.9% on catch-and-shoot threes in those 14 games. That ranks second in the NBA for players with five or more attempts per game during that span, only behind Grayson Allen of the Suns.

Michael Porter Jr. - Shooting Splits Category Pre All-Star Post All-Star PPG 15.9 20.4 FG% 47.0% 54.8% 3P% 39.4% 43.6% FT% 79.1% 92.0% TS% 58.7% 67.9%

Since the All-Star break, Porter Jr. is one of only four players in the 50/40/90 club, along with Terance Mann, Jordan McLaughlin, and Al Horford. In that span, he has the most shot attempts and has averaged the most points out of those four.

Nuggets Win More When Porter Jr. Has Increased Production

Nuggets' offense thrives when Porter Jr. gets more shots

It's no secret that the Nuggets' starting lineup is dangerous offensively, but they reach a new height when they involve Porter Jr. more. In games where Porter Jr. scores 21 or more points, the Nuggets have a 14-4 record. That winning percentage is 77.7 percent, which would be the franchise best if it was sustained over the course of a year.

Michael Porter Jr. sometimes gets left out of the Nuggets' offensive scheme, which can leave them struggling to score. When they feed the ball to Porter Jr., their success comes more often. The Nuggets are 9-2 in games where he takes 10 or more threes and 7-2 when he makes at least 5 threes. They are also 11-3 when Porter Jr. makes at least nine field goals. They win games when he sees his shot going in.

Porter Jr. is a tall player at 6'11", so naturally, he's closer to the ball than most other players when it leaves the rim. What that doesn't take into account is he is playing small forward. He currently averages 7.0 rebounds a game, which ranks fourth among all small forwards in the NBA.

The ability to rebound at a consistent rate is an underrated attribute in today's NBA. The Nuggets are already lucky to have one of the best rebounders in Nikola Jokić. Having another player who can consistently provide seven a game is very valuable. In the games where Porter Jr. exceeds his season average in rebounds, the Nuggets are 23-7.

Buying into the Nuggets' culture

Overcoming the obstacles

The Nuggets were gift-wrapped Michael Porter Jr. when he fell to them at pick 14 in the 2018 NBA Draft. Now, six years later, he has bought into the system and culture of the Denver Nuggets and is playing a vital role in a championship-contending team.

He was always the go-to guy in high school and college when it came to basketball, which included a team where Trae Young was his teammate. He spent his first couple of seasons in Denver learning what it was like to not be the go-to guy.

Instead of pouting and asking for a trade, he bought into the culture the Nuggets have been building since Michael Malone was hired in 2015.

In an article by Mirin Fader of The Ringer before The Finals last season, Porter Jr stated:

"I want to keep striving, but also realizing success shouldn't be defined by me getting better than everyone else or me being the no. 1 player. It should be defined by: I pushed myself to reach my potential."

Porter Jr. could've easily quit basketball after the first, second, or third back surgery, but he kept pushing to get back on the court. He has played with a foot brace for his entire NBA career due to having foot drop from back surgeries, a condition where it's hard to lift the front of your foot.

Someone who struggles to lift the front of his foot and has had three major back surgeries in the last seven years has played in 68 NBA games this season. A remarkable achievement for someone coming off of life-altering injuries.

Porter Jr. has played third fiddle to the Jokić and Jamal Murray two-man game for several years now, but he doesn't complain or ask for more shots. He plays his role. Some nights he will shoot more, some nights he won't, but he's always ready to shoot if the ball comes his way.

When he's on the bench, he's always ecstatic when one of his teammates has a good play or a highlight dunk. He is the epitome of what it's like when someone buys into their role.

During his first couple of seasons, Porter Jr. was always impressive shooting the ball. His biggest improvement has been his defensive consistency. His lateral quickness and ability to stay in front of offensive players have been night and day from when he entered the NBA.

Michael Malone has always preached defense, and it's Porter Jr.'s defense that earned him a spot in the starting lineup.

Murray and Porter Jr. have only had two full seasons playing together while they are both healthy. As they continue to play more together, their chemistry grows, which has allowed Porter Jr. to slowly carve out a bigger role.

Porter Jr. is currently in one of the best stretches of his career, both scoring-wise and efficiency-wise. Continuing this play consistently into the playoffs takes the Nuggets from championship contender to favorites to repeat as champions.