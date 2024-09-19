Key Takeaways The Denver Nuggets got Michael Porter Jr. with the 14th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft due to health concerns.

He went on to be instrumental in the Nuggets' 2023 championship run.

Porter Jr. could have been a top pick, and had been likened to Paul George, if not for the injuries he suffered early in his career.

There is no disputing that the Denver Nuggets have a strong core consisting of Nikola Jokic , Jamal Murray , and to a slightly lesser extent, Michael Porter Jr.

But, according to insider Mark Medina, the Nuggets were only able to land Porter Jr. in the 2018 NBA Draft, via what he calls the ‘butterfly effect’, with the small forward having dropped to them with the 14th overall pick because teams passed on him due to health concerns.

This led to some debate over the type of player he could have perhaps become in his career had it not been for such a significant back injury, with Medina likening his skill-set to that of nine-time All-Star, Paul George .

Nuggets Had a Five-Star Recruit Fall Right Into Their Lap

Porter Jr. suffered a draft day slide, being selected with the 14th overall pick

Back in 2018, Denver were in possession of the 14th overall pick in that year’s draft after a season in which they had finished outside the playoff picture, in ninth place in the Western Conference after posting a 46-win season.

This also marked the fifth consecutive season in which they had failed to make the post-season, with them firmly stuck in mediocrity.

That year, Michael Porter Jr., a five-star recruit out of Missouri, was initially projected to be a top-10 pick in the draft, and in the NBA’s final mock draft, he was touted to go eighth overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers , where in the scouting report, he was tipped to take over from LeBron James , who at the time was set to hit free agency, with it looking more and more likely that he would leave his hometown team.

However, when draft night came around, Porter Jr. suffered a slide as a result of playing just three total games in college, having been diagnosed with slipped discs in his back, which required major surgery.

But the Nuggets were undeterred by his injury history, and believed he could play a crucial role in their subtle rebuilding era, and it turned out to be a move which paid huge dividends.

Michael Porter Jr. - 2023 Championship-Winning Playoff Statistics Category Statistic GP 20 PPG 13.4 RPG 8.1 APG 1.6 FG% 42.3

Since he was drafted, the Nuggets have made the playoffs every season, though he didn't play the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign, but he was crucial in their run to their first championship in franchise history in 2023.

However, some still wonder what type of player he could have turned out to be, had he not suffered such a big injury so early on in his career.

Making an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young stated that Porter Jr. – who was his former AAU teammate - would have been ‘another PG’ [George] had he not suffered his back injury, and that defensively, he could have been an even higher level defender than he has thus far demonstrated throughout his NBA career.

Obviously, George had his own career partially derailed by a horror leg injury which he suffered during his time with Team USA back in 2014.

But he showed great grit and resilience to return, and has since gone on to achieve multiple All-Star selections, nine in total, and has just recently played his way into earning a four-year, $212 million contract, joining the Philadelphia 76ers during this summer’s free agency.

Funnily enough, it later emerged that the Nuggets had ‘flirted’ with the idea of including Porter Jr. in a trade for George this summer, if not for cap concerns, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

Porter Jr. Would Have Landed With a Lottery Team If Not for Injury

When discussing the similarities between George and Porter Jr., Medina believes that they both possess premier scoring and defending abilities, though he does argue that the Nuggets forward is seen more for his work on the offensive side of the ball, though he has made improvements defensively.

The journalist also discusses how easily different his career path could have been, with it likely that he would have gone in the lottery if he didn't get hurt, which, in turn, may have seen him become the number one option on a team, as opposed to the number three option on the Nuggets.

It’s really a butterfly effect, because he had back injuries even leading into the draft, and he fell to number 14, partly because of questions about his health, so you do wonder. Obviously, he’s had some success with the Nuggets, even with his injuries his first two seasons, and he's obviously carved himself a pretty good bath with being on that championship core, with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and winning a title. But, if he didn't have these back injuries, he probably would have been selected higher, would have been with a lottery team, probably been the number one guy. And when you look at Paul George and Michael Porter Jr.’s skill set, even though Porter's not a finished product, he does have that similar skillset of being a two-way player, being a great defender, being a great scorer. At this point in time, he's seen more as a better scorer than defender, but he has improved those attributes.

Just How Similar Are George and Porter Jr.?

Porter Jr. Has Still Enjoyed a Solid Career So Far

The easiest way to compare the two athletes is to delve into each of their first five seasons in the league, with Porter Jr. having just completed his fifth playing season with the Nuggets, and George seeing out his first five years in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers back between 2010-15.

Despite having played 24 more games in that five-season span, for context, George played just six times in the 2014-15 season as a result of his leg injury.

On paper, Porter Jr. has registered the better scoring numbers, albeit only slightly, averaging 15.7 points to George's 15.2 points per contest, and has shot the ball with greater efficiency from both the field, and from three-point range. But their rebounding numbers are also fairly comparable, being separated by just 0.2 boards in favor of the Nuggets forward.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. Paul George - First 5 Seasons Category Porter Jr. (2019-24) George (2010-15) GP 268 292 PPG 15.7 15.2 REB 6.2 6.0 AST 1.2 2.9 FG% 49.9 42.8 3P% 41.0 36.1

However, he has failed to emulate George's individual accolades received during that span of his career, in which he had already picked up the Most Improved Player award (2012-13) and two NBA All-Defense selections.

Fast-forward to last season, though, and George's numbers stood out so much more, in which he notched 22.6 points on 47/41/91 shooting splits, along with 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks.

On the other hand, 26-year-old Porter Jr. recorded 16.7 points on 48/40/84 shooting splits, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in his 81 games, though there is a strong case to be made that George was one of the two leading options for the Los Angeles Clippers , while Porter Jr.'s role differs slightly, in that he is more of a complimentary player to Jokić and Murray.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his career-best year in 2020-21, Porter Jr. averaged 19.0 points per game, shooting almost 45 percent from behind the three-point line.

Defensively, though, and despite standing two inches shorter at 6-foot-8, George had the upper hand in which he held his opponents to a negative percentage points difference overall, in which they would score just 44.6 of their attempts when he was the primary defender, down 2.6 percent from their 47.2 percent field goal average.

On the flip side, the opposition found greater success when being guarded by Porter Jr., 2.9 percent better in fact, with him holding his opponents to just 50.4 percent shooting overall from the field, which was up from their 47.5 percent field goal percentage.

While statistics may only tell part of the story, even in his 14th season, George's performance level on both sides of the ball was still deemed All-Star worthy, while the 2023 NBA champion has yet to make that jump into earning any individual accolades of his own.

However, the 6-foot-10 forward is still just 26-years-old, and is only beginning to really enter his prime, so we could yet see him take his play to a new level in the future, which could bring both team, and individual success down the line.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.