A leading F1 journalist has reported a devastating major update on Michael Schumacher’s health, more than 11 years after the iconic driver’s tragic skiing accident in France.

The seven-time world champion Ferrari driver was involved in a freak accident on the slopes of the Meribel Resort in the French Alps in December 2013. Schumacher was skiing with his then-14-year-old son Mick when they descended the Combe de Saulire below the Dent de Burgin above Meribel Resort. The experienced skier attempted to cross an insecure off-piste area between Piste Chamois and Piste Mauduit, where he fell and hit his head on a rock. Despite wearing a ski helmet, the then-45-year-old suffered serious injuries, which left him in a coma until June 2014.

The F1 great left rehabilitation at the Lausanne University Hospital, before being relocated to his home to receive further medical treatment and rehabilitation privately in September 2014.