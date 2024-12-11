The trial investigating a blackmail plot against Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher has confirmed that a hard drive believed to contain 'intimate' pictures and medical files is missing.
A member of the seven-time World Champion’s security team orchestrated a £12 million blackmail plot, German prosecutors have alleged.
Following Schumacher’s devastating skiing accident in December 2013, where he suffered a serious head injury, information about his condition has been kept secret, and he has not been seen in public for more than 10 years.
|
Michael Schumacher's key Formula 1 statistics
|
First race
|
1991 Belgian Grand Prix
|
World Championships
|
7 (1994-95, 2000-04)
|
Number of races
|
308
|
Number of wins
|
91
|
Number of pole positions
|
68
|
Career points
|
1,566