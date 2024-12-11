The trial investigating a blackmail plot against Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher has confirmed that a hard drive believed to contain 'intimate' pictures and medical files is missing.

A member of the seven-time World Champion’s security team orchestrated a £12 million blackmail plot, German prosecutors have alleged.

Following Schumacher’s devastating skiing accident in December 2013, where he suffered a serious head injury, information about his condition has been kept secret, and he has not been seen in public for more than 10 years.

Michael Schumacher's key Formula 1 statistics First race 1991 Belgian Grand Prix World Championships 7 (1994-95, 2000-04) Number of races 308 Number of wins 91 Number of pole positions 68 Career points 1,566

Michael Schumacher Blackmail Plot

Private information and images have been stolen from the Schumacher family