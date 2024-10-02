With over a decade of privacy, legendary Formula 1 driver, Michael Schumacher, has been seen in public for the first time in 11 years, with the former race car driver being seen at his daughter's wedding in Spain.

It was the 29th of December 2013 when the life of Schumacher and his surrounding family would change forever, due to a horrible ski incident which saw the German hit his head on a rock, splitting his helmet in two. Having been comatose for a lot of 2014, little to nothing has been known about the German since, with his privacy being of the utmost importance to his family.

Michael Schumacher's Legacy in Formula 1

The German retired from the sport as one of the very best to ever do it

Schumacher is one of the greatest drivers to ever grace Formula 1, as he walked away from the sport in 2012 with records such as most wins (91), pole positions (68), and still maintains the record for fastest laps (77).

The seven-time F1 Drivers' Champion saw most of his success come alongside Ferrari, a brand that will soon be home to Lewis Hamilton, as he spent 10 years with the Italian auto manufacturer, with a ludicrous five of his seven season victories coming in that time, with them all also happening in consecutive years.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Michael Schumacher raced in 308 Formula 1 Grands Prix, winning 91 of them.

A driver that was known for his aggressive approach to the track, it was a shock to the sporting world when the news broke in 2013 of his horrific incident. Having spent most of his life in the limelight, this event sparked the beginning of his removal from the public eye, as his family had sworn to protect his privacy, even going as far as fighting legal battles with anyone who spoke misinformation on the situation, as seen in 2016.

Michael Schumacher's Daughter Gets Married

The F1 legend didn't want to miss how daughter tie the knot

Close

With fans of his, and fans of F1, happily accepting that Schumacher and his family deserved the space to live a life without constant attention, it has come to the surprise of many to hear the news that the German was seen in public recently, as he made an outing to his daughter's wedding.

Attending the ceremony hosted in Real Madrid's president's, Florentino Perez, villa, it has been rumoured that there was a rule made for all entrants to ensure all phones were removed, as a way to make sure no one took any photos or videos of Schumacher.

Michael Schumacher's key Formula 1 statistics First race 1991 Belgian Grand Prix World Championships 7 (1994-95, 2000-04) Number of races 308 Number of wins 91 Number of pole positions 68 Career points 1,566

With Schumacher's wife, Corinna, allegedly only allowing a hand-full of people to see the German, it would have been to the surprise of all the guests in attendance to see the former F1 star make an appearance, something he may be doing again soon, with it rumoured that his son, Mick Schumacher, has also gotten engaged to his better half.

Related 10 Greatest Drivers in Formula 1 History [Ranked] The 10 greatest drivers in Formula One history have been ranked, with Lewis Hamilton, Ayrton Senna and Fernando Alonso all included.

It has been noted that, although this isn't Schumacher's first time travelling since his incident, it is his first time doing so to end up within the view of so many people, with speculation questioning if there is a potential change in who can and can't see the German. It is more likely that Schumacher was willing to break his own rules in order to see his daughter get married, something no one could hold against him, with the sporting world all still hoping he is okay.