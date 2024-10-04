Former manager of F1 great Michael Schumacher, Willi Weber, has said that he has not seen the seven-time world champion since the driver’s skiing accident in 2013, and that he likely never will.

Schumacher is seen by many as the greatest F1 driver of all time with seven world titles, but he has kept as far from the media and the public eye as possible since he suffered a life-altering brain injury while skiing in the French Alps in 2013. Midway through 2014, he was removed from an artificial coma and was released from Grenoble Hospital. Since then, though, the public haven’t had many updates on his condition and well-being.

Schumacher’s wife, Corinna, has looked after him in their family home in Switzerland since his release and only a close inner circle is allowed one-on-one access with the former Ferrari and Mercedes driver.

Recently, though, there have been reports that the German was in attendance at his daughter’s wedding, which took place in Mallorca in late September. Reportedly, guests at the wedding were made to hand over their mobile phones in the name of privacy. The German newspaper, BILD, reported that it was ‘very likely’ that the F1 superstar was at the wedding.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Michael Schumacher raced in 308 Formula 1 Grands Prix, winning 91 of them.

Michael Schumacher's Former Manager Speaks Out

Willi Weber hasn't seen his old best friend since the accident happened

An example of how private Schumacher’s life has been since his accident is the fact that his former manager, Weber, has not seen the former racer since the incident occurred. Speaking to BILD, the 82-year-old said: “I have had no contact with the family for over 10 years… I can barely remember what even happened. I was not invited to the wedding, but I wouldn’t have gone anyway because my health is not good at the moment. I would not have wanted to fly to Mallorca.

"Michael was one of my best friends. More like a son that I never had. Nobody knows exactly what’s going on with him today, so I don’t want to comment any further."

Schumacher’s former manager also stated that he feels guilty for not visiting his former driver at the time of the incident, saying: “It was my fault that I didn’t visit Michael after the accident and stand by him… Because I thought the media reports were exaggerated… I thought I’d better wait a few days and then everything would be fine. But it was too late. For a long time, I blamed myself for not reacting immediately. Since then, I’ve said goodbye to Michael in my heart in order to find peace again."

Given Weber and Schumacher’s close relationship, their absence from each other’s lives since 2013 shows how privatised Schumacher’s life has become since his accident. This is completely understandable on the former driver’s part, but sad to see for close friends like Weber, who may never get the opportunity to see Schumacher again.

Michael Schumacher's key Formula 1 statistics First race 1991 Belgian Grand Prix World Championships 7 (1994-95, 2000-04) Number of races 308 Number of wins 91 Number of pole positions 68 Career points 1,566

On the positive side, Schumacher’s rumoured attendance at his daughter’s wedding will hopefully mean that his health is improving, and maybe that means that one day he will be able to see old friends like Weber again.