The family of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher is planning legal action against a German publication which claimed to have conducted an exclusive interview with the former driver.

Schumacher suffered a serious brain injury whilst skiing on holiday in December 2013, and has not been seen from or heard from since, with his family defending his privacy stoutly in the years following.

Indeed, there have been very few updates on the health of the Ferrari legend, with a 2021 Netflix documentary perhaps the closest we have come to getting some insight into how he is now since the accident.

His wife Corinna Schumacher underlined the family's wish for total privacy during the programme, saying:

“We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives.

“‘Private is private’, as he always said. It’s very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael.”

It was, then, always going to be a very big shock to say the least to hear that a German magazine had suddenly managed to get world exclusive quotes from Schumacher himself and, indeed, it came to light at the bottom of their article that AI had in fact produced the comments totally instead.

Die Aktuelle ran a front page with a picture of Schumacher smiling, accompanied by the headline: “Michael Schumacher, the first interview," before revealing later on in the piece that AI had generated the whole thing.

The Schumacher family is now planning to take legal action against the magazine, they have confirmed to news agency Reuters, which is totally understandable.

The Schumacher name remains in F1, of course, with Michael's son Mick currently a third and reserve driver for the Mercedes AMG team - the outfit with which Michael ended his career with at the conclusion of the 2012 campaign - following a brief comeback period starting in 2010.

The seven-time champ's fans continue to wait in hope that the F1 icon will one day return to the public eye but only time will tell as to whether that will be possible.

In the meantime, he remains in the thoughts of every motorsport fan.