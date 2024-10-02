Eleven years since his horrific skiing incident, Michael Schumacher has been spotted in front of people that aren't the select friends and family that have access to him for the very first time. Making his first public appearance in over a decade, at his daughter's wedding, a strict rule was put in place in order to protect his privacy and prevent images of him emerging to the rest of the public.

Just a year after his second retirement from Formula 1 in 2012, Schumacher was enjoying post-driving life as the former Ferrari star was in France on a skiing holiday with his family. A holiday that has since become infamous for the path it has led the Schumacher family down, as the German is believed to have crashed head first into a rock, splitting his helmet in two.

Rumoured to have been comatose for a period of time, details on his exact timeline are unknown, as the Schumacher family united to provide privacy for the former F1 driver, as he continues to require around the clock care.

Michael Schumacher's Legacy in Formula 1

A seven-time Drivers' Champion, the Ferrari legend retired as one of the greatest ever

A driver that will forever be in the hearts and minds of F1 fans, Schumacher had a stellar 10-year period with Italian auto manufacturer Ferrari, in which he won five of his seven Drivers' Championships, as well as achieving many records at the time, ones that have since been beaten, but are impressive regardless.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Michael Schumacher raced in 308 Formula 1 Grands Prix, winning 91 of them.

An all-time F1 great, he is spoken of not just when mentioning Ferrari's best ever drivers, but he is in the conversation of best F1 drivers in general, with his aggressive style on the track leaving an impression on anyone who watched him. Now, continued by his son, Mick Schumacher, a reserve driver for Mercedes, fans are waiting for the day they can support and get behind another generation of Schumacher in F1.

It is because of this legacy that the German has left behind, that so many fans are intrigued to hear that he was seen in public for the first time in over a decade, as he made the trip to Spain to be in attendance for his daughter's wedding.