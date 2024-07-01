Highlights Michael Smith revealed Peter Wright's comments 'spurred him on' to help win the World Cup of Darts.

Michael Smith tore into Peter Wright and revealed 'Snakebite's' comments 'spurred him on' to help win the World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt.

A dazzling performance from Smith and Luke Humphries against Northern Ireland in the quarter-finals set up a mouthwatering showdown with Scotland for a place in the final.

The pair's cracking run of form continued as they saw off Scotland 8-4 in the semi-final, which saw them book their place in the final against Austria - who secured an impressive win against Belgium in the last four.

Speaking after the tournament's conclusion last night, 'Bully Boy' revealed he had some extra motivation thanks Wright, as he gave him a piece of his mind.

'Bully Boy' didn't hold back at all

A reporter asked about critiques claiming he and 2023 world champion Humphries wouldn't gel, with Smith answering: "Even better, and then before the semi-final, when was it? The quarters. Peter Wright walks past, asking Luke how his shoulder was.

"The guy's just averaged 78 and he's tried giving me s***. I was like 'what are you doing?' and then had an argument, or not an argument, but a bit of banter back stage."

'Bully Boy' continued: "That guy should have some strong shoulders because he's been holding the Premier League up for two years.

"He annoyed me today and I think that spurred me on in that semi-final. I've never gave it that large ever. I needed to get that out because it really annoyed me!"

England Blew Austria Away to Win the World Cup of Darts

Humphries and Smith delivered a world class performance to defeat Austria 10-6 in the final as England won their first World Cup title since 2016.

Phil Taylor and Adrian Lewis were the only players to have lifted the World Cup for England since the tournament was formed in 2010 before Sunday's final.

'Cool Hand' grew into the tournament and saved his best performance for the final. Humphries was the star of the show in Germany last night with four sensational finishes of 151, 130, 121 and 112.

“I have felt the biggest buzz since I won the Worlds,'' Humphries said. "We really wanted this, we really believed we could win it. After the first game we played, we clicked.

“We knew if we played our best we could do it. I just hope we can come back next year to defend it together as the champions.

“We had the right regime, we worked it out with the best scorer going first. My finishing has been fantastic the last 12 months. We just worked so well as a team.

“Honestly this is one of the greatest feelings ever. To be World Cup champions for the first time in eight years, it really does mean the world.”

It was nervy for the pair in the early stages, but Humphries gave England control with a double double 18 finish and 151 to go 5-1 in front.

Mensur Suljovic and Rowby-John Rodriguez of Austria did well to remain in the contest and managed to pull it back to 6-4. In the end, Humphries dug out a 130 and 112, and it was soon over as England became the most successful side of all-time - securing their fifth title.

Smith added: “This is up there as my third best win after the Grand Slam and Worlds. This is what I’ve always wanted. I’ve finally got my gold medal now.

“He hit everything. My tops was non-existent and every shot I left him bang, bang, bang. It’s hard to put into words how much this means. It’s no longer just Adrian and Phil, it’s now Luke and Michael as well.”