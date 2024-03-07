Highlights Michael Thomas denies reports of the Saints' intention to cut him in a series of tweets.

His level of play has decreased due to injuries, subpar QB play, and a rising star WR.

Saints need to get under the cap, likely requiring more cuts or restructures.

The NFL's single-season receptions record holder will be a free agent in the very near future—or will he?

According to Jeff Duncan of FOX 8 New Orleans, the New Orleans Saints will be releasing Michael Thomas before the new league year begins on March 13. The move would end Thomas’ eight-season run in the Bayou, where he earned three Pro Bowl and two First-Team All-Pro nods across his first eight years in the league.

However, since the news broke, Thomas has adamantly denied he would be cut in a series of tweets directed toward Duncan.

The Saints would save $3.4 million against the salary cap by designating Thomas a post-June 1st cut.

Thomas’ Level of Play Has Plummeted

Injuries and a rotating QB cast have limited his production

Thomas burst onto the scene as a rookie second-round pick in 2016, recording 92 catches for 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns. He increased his reception and yardage totals each of the next three years, resulting in two of the top 10 single-season receptions totals of all time in 2018 and 2019, including a record-setting 149-catch campaign in the latter year.

Since that time, his potentially Hall of Fame-level career has been stunted by injuries, subpar quarterback play, and the emergence of young wideout Chris Olave. His production from 2020-23 essentially matches the numbers he posted as a rookie, and falls way short of the three succeeding years.

Michael Thomas Recent Struggles Category 2016 2020-2023 Starts 12 15 Targets 121 141 Receptions 92 95 Receiving Yards 1,137 1,057 Receiving TDs 9 4 1st Downs 62 59 Catch % 76.0 67.4

Thomas had a $31 million roster bonus for 2024 and would have picked up another $30 million if he played in just four games this upcoming season. With Thomas’ injury history and Olave solidifying himself as QB Derek Carr's top receiving threat, moving on from him now more than makes up for the dead money and modest savings added to New Orleans’ 2024 salary cap.

Saints Continue Inching Toward Cap Compliance

New Orleans is still more than $15 million above the cap

The Saints won't gain any salary cap relief for Thomas until June, meaning this doesn't impact their current standing when it comes to cap compliance. They still reside nearly $15.5 million over the 2024 cap despite a number of moves, including a big restructuring of Carr's deal two weeks ago.

New Orleans has to be under the cap when the new league year begins, so more moves are in store. Expect restructures or cuts of Alvin Kamara, Demario Davis, Cameron Jordan, and Marcus Maye, among others, over the next week.

Source: Jeff Duncan/Michael Thomas

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.