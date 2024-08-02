Highlights Michael Thomas would provide veteran depth as WR3 for the Cowboys, but his recent injury history raises doubts about his potential impact.

According to NFL writer Kevin Patra, free agent wide receiver Michael Thomas would be a good fit for the Dallas Cowboys.

He reasons that the Cowboys lack a proven WR3 on their roster. Behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks, the roster is filled with young and relatively unproven talent. The idea here would be to sign Michael Thomas to shore up the receiver room with a veteran who can play both inside and out. However, Thomas has been unreliable and unhealthy for the past four seasons.

The best ability is availability. It's safe to question whether or not he will ever be a dependable talent again.

Michael Thomas was an Elite WR in New Orleans

Can Thomas still make an impact as a WR3 in Dallas?

Prior to his lengthy injury history, Thomas was setting records. He was viewed as one of the best receivers in the NFL during his time with the New Orleans Saints. He took the league by storm, corralling at least 90 receptions and over 1,100 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons. He is no longer that player.

He has not caught more than 50 passes nor amassed over 500 receiving yards in a season since. Thus, the question persists: would he be able to regain his All-Pro form with the Dallas Cowboys?

Dak Prescott is a very good quarterback. In eight seasons, he's nearly thrown for 30,000 yards while finding the endzone 202 times.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Michael Thomas' last season with at least 50 receptions and 500 receving yards came in 2019, when he recorded 149 catches for 1,725 yards and added nine touchdowns.

The Cowboys have an elite receiver in Lamb, a reliable vet in Cooks, an up-and-coming tight end in Jake Ferguson, and a handful of unproven young receivers.

With Dak at QB, the Cowboys are perennial Super Bowl contenders (at least Jerry Jones and the fans think so). They have one goal and that is to bring home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

That is pressure. Sure, on paper, Thomas looks like a seamless fit. However, with the injury history, Thomas might not be as great a fit as once thought.

Can Thomas Still Contribute to a Team?

Thomas could potentially fill a need for teams thin at WR.

At this point in his career, Thomas is a former popular name who has failed to stay on the field and make contributions to winning football games. This is not what the Cowboys need, nor is it what Thomas needs. The pressure to win and play well is too murky of a setting for Thomas. He'd be a better fit elsewhere.

Michael Thomas 2020-2023 Stats Year Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs 2020 (7 Games) 40 438 0 2021 (Missed Season) N/A N/A N/A 2022 (3 Games) 16 171 3 2023 (10 Games) 39 448 1

There are three NFL teams that would be a better fit for Thomas. The Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Chargers would all be more exciting and better landing spots.

The Cardinals just drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. and Thomas could be a great mentor to the much-hyped prospect. He could mentor Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson while also being able to play as WR3 alongside them.

Additionally, the Broncos present an interesting place for Thomas not only because of the Sean Payton connection, but because they could use some wide receiver help. Bo Nix needs all the help he can get to ensure his development stays on the right track.

Lastly, the Chargers offer Thomas a direct path to playing time. Neither Quentin Johnston nor Ladd McConkey are seasoned enough to be tasked with being the primary receiver for Justin Herbert. Josh Palmer is not a true number-one option. There's something tangible about all these teams.

Thomas needs to show that he can stay healthy and still contribute. That is where he is at, at this point of his career.

The Cowboys offer him a higher chance of winning, but with that also comes most of the time lofty and unusual expectations. He should go to a team that has low-to-moderate expectations this season.

The Cardinals, Broncos, and Chargers offer unique opportunities for Thomas to figure out what kind of receiver he'll be in the next chapter of his football playing career.

Source: NFL.com

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.