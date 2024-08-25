Key Takeaways The tools for Thomas to thrive as a receiver are still present despite his wavering health.

Thomas's future success depends on accepting a lesser role in an offense due to his durability

Potential destinations include the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, & Denver Broncos.

Few players understand the cruel reality of the NFL better than former New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas.

Four years ago, he was coming off a record-breaking season and was touted as the best wide receiver in the game. Now, he enters the 2024 season unsigned and in grave danger of being shunned from the league altogether.

It’s hard not to sympathize with Thomas. After three consecutive Pro Bowl seasons, he has played in just 20 games since the start of 2020 and has been plagued by chronic ankle issues.

He’s been unable to stay on the field and doesn’t look like the same guy who reeled in 149 passes in 2019.

While Thomas’ days as a star receiver are behind him, the 31-year-old still has a place in the NFL.

Related Saints QB Derek Carr Could Make Some Unfortunate NFL History in 2024 New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is on the verge of making some unwanted NFL history.

Thomas Still Has NFL Quality Attributes

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not as if Thomas’ talent dissipated overnight. The various traits that made him an All-Pro receiver are still evident, albeit in a diminished form.

Thomas’ game was never built on raw physical talent. In fact, he had an underwhelming athletic profile coming out of Ohio State, which played a role in him falling out of the first round of the 2016 Draft.

Whereas many of the game’s top receivers today win with explosiveness and power, Thomas won with finesse. He became a great short runner and used his size to gain dominant position.

Thomas was also among the more cerebral receivers and would find the soft spots in the defense when facing zone coverage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Thomas holds the league record for receptions through a player's first four seasons with 470

Technique and football instincts are generally stable. Thomas remains an above-average route runner by NFL standards and has solid body control and hands.

He’s not going to win any foot races, but he fits the role of a pure possession receiver nicely. Additionally, he is a fluid mover with a superior size, allowing him to produce from various alignments.

Thomas Will Need To Accept A Lesser Role

Thomas doesn't have the durability to be a primary pass-catcher.

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the biggest difference for Thomas in 2024 is his projected role in an offense.

When he was at his apex with New Orleans, he was being force-fed targets at a jarring rate. Thomas was targeted 147 times in 2018 and 185 in 2019. He was the centerpiece of New Orleans’ passing attack and was truly indispensable to the operation.

Michael Thomas Targets By Year Year Targets 2016 121 2017 149 2018 147 2019 185 2020 55 2022 22 2023 64 *Thomas missed the entire 2021 season due to injury

The current, injury-ridden version of Thomas can’t handle such a workload, nor is he productive enough to justify a prominent role in a passing offense. He would be best suited to act as a third or fourth receiver who only plays in certain sets. Limiting the number of routes Thomas runs is paramount to keeping him healthy for an entire season.

Acting as a short and intermediate route specialist and playing on a snap count would be Thomas’ best bet to secure a roster spot.

There will be an adjustment period for him. Thomas will no longer be at the epicenter of his team’s passing attack. He’ll run many routes knowing he is unlikely to get the ball.

Coming to terms with his new role is crucial for all parties. Thomas' run in New Orleans didn't end well, as he was released following a failed physical early this offseason.

Prior to his release, he had gone on a social media rant, pointing out the Saints' recent failures and supposedly taking a shot at head coach Dennis Allen:

It's because we not yes man so we cancers but under a winning coach we are looked at differently. It's a mentality that makes loser's uncomfortable because they use to losing all they career.

Thomas was cut in March, and has been looking for a team ever since.

If Thomas is insistent on being the star of the show, then his time in the NFL has long passed. He’ll have to swallow his pride and understand that times have changed. Thomas is more than capable of contributing in 2024; just not in the same as he did early in his career.

Possible Destinations For Thomas

There are a few teams that could use a wide receiver.

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

There are 32 teams in the NFL, with each rostering around six wide receivers. This means that for Thomas to stay out of football, the league has determined that nearly 200 wide receivers are more deserving. At this stage of the game, Thomas can’t be too picky. Any team that is interested should draw serious consideration.

With that said, there are a handful of teams that make more sense:

Thomas is far removed from being the in the upper echelon of elite receivers, with injuries having unfortunately compromised his career.

However, his career doesn't need to be over yet, and he can still help the right team win football games.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise