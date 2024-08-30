Key Takeaways Michael Thomas is suspended for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy dating back to a 2023 incident.

Despite a suspension and ankle injury, the former New Orleans Saints WR could be impactful if signed.

Thomas is a free agent.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas has been suspended for violation of league rules. The former New Orleans Saints WR is currently a free agent. Thomas's suspension stems from violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.

The suspension apparently harkens back to last year. Thomas was arrested for simple battery and criminal mischief after it was alleged he threw a brick at the windshield of a construction worker's truck. The truck was parked at a house in Thomas's neighborhood in Kenner, Louisiana.

Thomas faced criminal charges.

Thomas is also alleged to have knocked the phone from a person's hand and to have shoved that same person.

A construction worker had been working on a nearby property and said that Thomas started yelling at and threatening him. The worker began to record Thomas with his cell phone, and the worker said that Thomas got angrier and threw the brick through his truck before knocking the phone out of his hand and shoving him.

Both the simple battery and criminal mischief charges were misdemeanors, and police said Thomas was cooperative.

Thomas appeared in the next game against the Minnesota Vikings but left after just one play due to injury. New Orleans would lose 27-19.

Michael Thomas Career Receiving Stats Games 83 Games Started 72 Receptions 565 Yards 6,569 Touchdowns 36

Despite setting the NFL's single-season record for receptions with 149 in 2019, he's currently looking for work after the Saints released him in March. An ankle injury in Week 1 while playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has derailed his career -- he missed all of the 2021 season and played just three games in 2022. The three-time Pro Bowler did play in 10 games in 2023.

With those three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro nominations all coming in his first four seasons in the league, Thomas once appeared to be on track for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

As a free agent, Thomas can still sign with any team, but he'd have to sit out Week 1. The 31-year-old Thomas has been in the league for eight seasons, including the one he missed due to the ankle injury.

He has been rumored to be targeted by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a free-agent acquisition. The Steelers could use him as a weapon to complement quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Wilson came over from the Denver Broncos, and Fields was traded to Pittsburgh by the Chicago Bears.

If and when Thomas signs with a new team, it will be the first time as a pro that he plays for a team other than New Orleans. All of his eight NFL seasons so far have been with the Saints.

It's unclear if the suspension will impact his chances of being signed by any team. It's only one game, and it appears that Thomas will serve the suspension in Week 1—meaning he'd be able to play in Week 2 should he sign by then.

