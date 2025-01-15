Three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen has the biggest ego in darts, according to world number one Luke Humphries.

'Cool Hand' Luke recently revealed on a podcast that his friend and rival, Van Gerwen, has the biggest ego in the sport and that it has seen him punched by another darts player on more than one occasion.

Luke Humphries Honest About Michael van Gerwen

The world no.1 opened up about MvG's antics and his ego

Humphries was asked on the podcast who has the biggest ego, with the world number one casually replying: "Well that's easy, Michael van Gerwen."

Fellow Dutchman Vincent van der Voort is the man to have struck MvG on multiple occasions, according to Humphries.

On the podcast, the 2024 world champion said: "Vincent has actually punched Michael a couple of times, but not like actually battering him. I think the first time was really early [in Van Gerwen’s career] and then they became friends and then, about eight years ago, his ego was getting a bit high and he [Van der Voort] just walloped him."

All is well between the two Dutchmen, however, as Van Gerwen made Van Der Voort the best man at his wedding.

Michael van Gerwen's route to 2025 WDC final Round Opponent Result Score Round 2 J. Hurrell Win 3-0 Round 3 B. Dolan Win 4-2 Round 4 J. de Graaf Win 4-2 Quarter-final C. Rydz Win 5-3 Semi-final C. Dobey Win 6-1 Final L. Littler Loss 7-3

Humphries himself shared that he has a good friendship with both of the Dutch players. On Van Der Voort, he said: "Vincent is one of the coolest people, he’s so straight talking, so funny, I get along really well with him and he’s a really good character.

"Michael van Gerwen, I’m good friends with him as well, he’s a really nice guy," continued Humphries.