Luke Littler has been blasted by Michael van Gerwen after the teenage darts sensation was 45 minutes late to a Premier League photoshoot in Belfast.

The 18-year-old, who became the youngest World Champion in the sport's history last month, said he "fell asleep" when asked what happened. Speaking in response to MvG's criticisim, Littler said: “I fell asleep. I was in the city. I was upstairs. Oh, I was 25 minutes late. Michael called me lazy. I was just laughing at him.”

Littler, who claimed he was 25 minutes late, was slammed by the world no.3, who responded: "45 minutes late, you mean!"