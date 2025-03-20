Darts legend Michael van Gerwen has not been himself lately, and a close friend has revealed that the Dutchman has been struggling with an illness.

Fellow Dutch darts star, Vincent van der Voort, has told the Darts Draait Door podcast about the situation his best friend finds himself in, after suffering from an illness picked up in Thailand.

Van der Voort has revealed that MvG has been seeing various doctors regarding his health since his January holiday to Thailand, and believes it is having a negative impact on his performances.

Van Gerwen, 35, has been struggling to find his usual form and, as a result, has been very inconsistent. Van der Voort spoke about just how bad MvG has it right now on the Darts Draait Door podcast.