Michael van Gerwen might have another tough pill to swallow following his World Darts Championship final defeat to Luke Littler, now confronted with the imminent prospect of a fine.

Van Gerwen made his way to the PDC World Darts Championship final in style, thrashing Chris Dobey 6-1 in a rapid 49 minutes. But at Alexandra Palace on Friday, the Dutchman couldn't contain Littler's talent, as the 17-year-old defeated him 7-3 after he quickly fell 4-0 behind. Denied the chance to claim his fourth world championship, salt is now being rubbed in the wound as the 39-year-old faces two fines for his actions during the tournament.

Michael van Gerwen's Language Could Land Him in Trouble

He swore in two post-match interviews, live on TV