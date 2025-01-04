Luke Littler has revealed what Michael van Gerwen said to him right after their World Darts Championship final. 'The Nuke' made history as the youngest world champion at just 17, delivering a stunning 7-3 victory over darts legend Van Gerwen in a dominant display at Alexandra Palace on Friday night.

Emotions overwhelmed the teenage prodigy at the end of the match as he wiped away tears, realising the magnitude of his history-making achievement. His opponent, three-time champion Van Gerwen, showed genuine grace in defeat, and the two embraced moments after the final double 16 hit the board.

Van Gerwen and Littler had a brief chat on stage during the moment before he went over to finally get his hands on the Sid Waddell trophy. In a sit-down interview with talkSPORT, the poignant advice the 35-year-old offered his young rival was revealed – showing that Van Gerwen’s fierce competitive edge on the oche doesn’t carry over into his everyday guidance.

What Van Gerwen Told Littler After Milestone WDC Victory

The 'King of the Palace' shared some sincere advice with the newly crowned prince

Littler shared that 'The Green Machine' took advantage of their brief embrace to offer a short but meaningful life lesson, encouraging him to express his emotions on stage. "Yeah, he told me to just enjoy it," said the Runcorn-born arrowsmith, moments after his victory.

"But then he went over slightly to the side, and he said 'keep crying boy, keep crying'."

Faced with a barrage of questions regarding whether he thought he was the best darts player in the world, Littler downplayed such a notion, but added: "He's like 30-odd years old and I'm 17, but to break his record is crazy. If I didn't do it tonight I could have still done it, but to do it how I did was unbelievable."

On his performance he continued: "Yeah it was always behind cover shots and the 140s. Early on in set one he missed doubles and I pounced on it. This is the best time of the year, the World Championship and one of the best stages I've stepped on to. I won £200,000 last year and now I've added a £300,000 to it, it's honestly remarkable. I don't know what I'll do with it, I haven't got a clue."

Littler has climbed to second in the world on the PDC Order of Merit, with his substantial winnings giving him a solid lead. He’ll be aiming to catch 'Cool Hand' Luke Humphries next year, with a packed 2025 ahead. 'The Nuke' will likely enter next season as the favourite to defend his title, but for now, his debut year in the sport is finished, and his accomplishments are nothing short of remarkable.

He secured a total of 11 senior titles after his latest victory, with standout accomplishments such as setting the record for the highest average in a World Darts Championship at 140.91. Additionally, he became the youngest Premier League winner, hitting a nine-darter in the final against Luke Humphries. He also triumphed in both the Grand Slam and World Series, easily cementing his position as one of the best athletes in 2024.