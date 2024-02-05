Highlights Stephen Bunting secured his first ever televised PDC title in Milton Keynes this past weekend, beating Michael van Gerwen in the Cazoo Masters.

Bunting's impressive performances throughout the tournament included victories over Peter Wright, Nathan Aspinall, and Luke Humphries.

Van Gerwen, despite the loss, showed sportsmanship by congratulating Bunting and interacting with his son after the match.

Stephen Bunting’s long-awaited win for a televised PDC title is finally over, with the world number 16 beating Michael van Gerwen 11-7 to win the Cazoo Masters. Bunting certainly had a tricky route to the final in Milton Keynes but made it look effortless, knocking out Peter Wright 10-2 and Nathan Aspinall 11-1 in the quarters and semis respectively on Sunday, this coming after defeating the PDC world champion Luke Humphries 10-7 on Saturday.

The man from St Helens was equal with MvG in the early stages of the final, before breaking the Dutchman’s throw in the eighth leg with an 11-darter to move 5-3 up. Van Gerwen, as he always does, tried to fight back, but Bunting took advantage of his failed attempts at doubles and went within two-legs of his first televised title.

The 38-year-old social media sensation then clinched the win with a 14-darter on tops, sending his fans into meltdown online, with the hashtag ‘LetsGoBuntingMental’ trending, as well as claiming the £65,000 prize money and the trophy. Bunting averaged 102 in the final and hit eight 180s, an almost unbeatable performance for anyone on their day.

Talking to ITV after the game, Bunting said: “I really deserve this trophy this week after beating players who are in the Premier League. That’s where I want to get my game back to. Let’s see what happens in the future.

“To do it in front of a crowd that is chanting your name from the moment I stepped foot in Milton Keynes, it means a lot to me! I have been in the PDC a lot of years now and this means an awful lot. It shows the practice is paying off. I am lost for words!”

Van Gerwen wins plaudits for post-match actions

Despite being labelled as a bit of a villain among the darting community, Michael van Gerwen was graceful in defeat and showed a lot of respect towards his opponent after the game, with the Dutchman congratulating Bunting before going back to speak with his son. The interaction got a laugh from both players and was a fitting touch, advertising the good level of sportsmanship within the game.

Afterward the contest, MvG said: “Stephen is the form guy. I thought I was playing a bit better, but I couldn’t make the difference. He put me under a lot of pressure. Fair play to him. He played really well throughout the whole tournament.”

Cazoo Masters 2024 roundup

The Masters as a whole certainly produced some upsets, with Humphries failing to make it to the quarter-finals after losing to the eventual winner, before the former world champion Michael Smith was dumped out by number 14 Dimitri Van den Bergh.

Unfortunately for the Bunting super fans, it is going to be a long old season without him in the BetMGM Premier League, with the second night getting underway on Thursday in Berlin. The big hitters such as Smith, Humprhies, and Van Gerwen will all be in action, as well as teenage sensation Luke Littler, all hoping to improve on their disappointing performances at the Masters.