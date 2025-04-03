Michael van Gerwen pulled out of Thursday's Premier League Darts fixture in Berlin just 20 minutes before the start of play. The 35-year-old had been due to play Welshman Gerwyn Price in the first-round, but won't play any part in the action at the Uber Arena in the German capital.

Sky Sports confirmed that three-time world champion Van Gerwen would be absent from the field at the start of the live broadcast, with doctors also seemingly ruling the Dutchman out of this weekend's Elten Safety Shoes International Darts Open, which takes place in Riesa, Germany.

Despite sitting in third place in the Premier League Darts table heading into week nine of the tournament, Van Gerwen has just to win a single night - and he won't be adding to his tally of 13 points on Thursday evening.