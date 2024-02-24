Highlights Michael van Gerwen has issued a savage response to being asked about whether Luke Littler is his new arch rival in darts.

The two have met on several occasions already since the 17-year-old burst onto the scene at the end of 2023. However, more often than not, MvG has come out the victor.

He was quick to remind the media that when asked about their new rivalry.

Teenage sensation Luke Littler has seemingly come from nowhere in his rise to glory. The 17-year-old has burst onto the scene in recent months, gaining a lot of support and rivalling some of the best in recent months. However, one of his opponents doesn't seem to feel the same way.

Michael van Gerwen is considered to be one of the best darts players in the world right now, and proved his credentials yet again by winning his third consecutive night in the Premier League, beating Littler 6-5 in the semi-finals and then seeing off Nathan Aspinall in the final. The Dutchman was asked post-match if this was just the beginning of a rivalry between him and the teenager, to which he savagely replied: "Not really, I keep beating him."

Van Gerwen warns the media about Littler

A way to strike fear into his opposition, it may be, but MvG later found the time to heap praise on the young player, adding: "He's a phenomenal player. He has a lot of talent, and he has such a great career in front of him. But like I always say, get the pressure a little bit off of him. Don't ask him too many stupid questions. Just let him enjoy what he does, and it makes him a better player in the long run. He's a young kid, how much pressure the press and everyone puts on his shoulders - it's insane."

The 34-year-old clearly has a lot of respect for Littler, but with MvG leading the Premier League by eight points to both Luke Littler and Michael Smith, it's very clear that he isn't ready to step down just yet. The ability to compete at the top has become instantly clear for Littler, coming agonisingly close to winning competitions at such a young age. He did in fact beat Van Gerwen at the Bahrain Masters back in January, but since then, has fallen short every time he has played his new adversary.

Littler is keeping his feet on the ground

Despite the growing reputation and all the media attention, it still seems that Littler has time to be himself. Despite constantly making sure he's ready for his matches, he always tries to enjoy his youth while he still can. He claims to enjoy nothing more than a game on his Xbox, gaming until the early hours just like he used to before finding fame. He even opened a fan's FIFA pack on his way to the oche in Newcastle last week. Clearly, he is still humble, and refuses to forget what it's like to just be out of the limelight.

This hasn't stopped his unforeseen rise to fame, however. With popularity comes new opportunities, and becoming Britain's new face of darts, alongside introducing the sport to a whole new generation, does come with its benefits. A group of Newcastle United players led by Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff, and Harvey Barnes came to watch Littler play against Van Gerwen, gaining attention on social media for having glasses of water rather than beer in front of them, with manager Eddie Howe caught unaware but seeing the funny side of it all.

Maybe Luke the Nuke can go one step further than Newcastle and guide himself to a trophy? He's found himself so close on many occasions, but he may have to give Van Gerwen a taste of his own medicine.