Highlights Michael Vick's playing style as a dual-threat quarterback was way ahead of its time, making him one of the most influential quarterbacks we have ever seen.

Despite his outstanding stats and on-field accomplishments, Vick's off-the-field issues, specifically his involvement in dog fighting, will likely be taken into consideration when determining his Hall of Fame chances.

Vick revolutionized the quarterback position and holds the record for career rushing yards by a QB, but he himself feels that he did not do enough to deserve a Hall of Fame induction.

Michael Vick is officially eligible for the Hall of Fame after retiring in 2017, but will he get in? Vick was without a doubt one of the best quarterbacks we have ever seen. His ability to scramble out of the pocket and make a play was incredible. A quarterback who can make plays on their feet is normal in today’s league, but back in the early 2000s, not so much.

That’s what made Vick so special. His playing style was way ahead of his time. Not to mention the fact that he could throw an 80-yard pass like it was nothing. If we’re just talking about Michael Vick the quarterback, then his stats and influence on the game speak for themselves. But unfortunately, Vick's off the field antics and early-career passing struggles must be taken into consideration as well.

A star is born in Atlanta

Vick was drafted number one overall in 2001 out of Virginia Tech to the Atlanta Falcons. There was a lot of anticipation for his NFL debut, and he had a pretty good rookie season. Vick completed 50 passes for 785 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 289 yards and one touchdown.

His sophomore season was his breakout year. He set the then-NFL record for most rush yards by a quarterback in a single game with 173 against the Minnesota Vikings on December 1. He also had a streak of 177 passes without an interception as the Falcons finished with a 9–6–1 record.

He amassed 2,936 yards and 16 touchdowns against just eight interceptions through the air with 777 rush yards and eight touchdowns on the ground in 2002 as Vick was invited to his first Pro Bowl and even got a vote for MVP. In 2004, Vick had another standout year, throwing for over 2,300 yards and rushing for another 900, earning second place in the MVP voting.

In that postseason, he also set an NFL record with 119 rushing yards in a first-round win against the St. Louis Rams. In 2006, he became the first QB to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season while also setting a record that still stands with 8.4 yards per carry. Unfortunately, he would not return to an NFL field for two years after that historic season.

Doing his time while missing his prime

At this point, Michael Vick was the absolute man—until trouble ensued. In 2007, Michael Vick was arrested for his part in an illegal dog fighting ring. Eventually, he took his medicine and pleaded guilty to federal dog fighting charges and spent 23 months of his athletic prime in prison.

Hours after Vick pleaded guilty, the Falcons suspended the QB indefinitely without pay for violating its player conduct policy. A year prior, Vick was the most dominant QB in the NFL. Now, he was sitting in federal prison. Many thought that was the end of the Michael Vick story, but they didn't understand the resilience of this Virginia boy.

Vick was released in May 2009, and three months later, Andy Reid took a chance on him, inking Vick to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was activated on the 53-man roster in mid-September and played sparingly for the rest of the season behind Donovan McNabb. In 2010, McNabb was traded to the Washington Redskins, but Vick was still QB2 behind Kevin Kolb. But you know why they call it the NFL: Not For Long.

He was named starter on September 21, and was voted NFC Offensive Player of the Month in September. Michael Vick was back. He finished the best season of his career with 3,018 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, the latter of which was a career-low in seasons where he played in 10+ games.

Don't call it a comeback

Despite missing those two years, he hadn't lost a step as an athlete either, taking 100 carries for 676 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns on the ground. He also earned a Pro Bowl nod and won Comeback Player of the Year in 2010 for that amazing combination of narrative and performance. After such a successful debut, it was fair for many to wonder just how good Vick might have been if he'd played under an offensive guru like Reid for his whole career.

The next year, in 2011, he reached his career high with 3,303 passing yards. However, he only threw 18 touchdowns against 14 interceptions as Vick's early career issues taking care of the ball resurfaced again. The team also regressed, going just 8-8 and missing the playoffs for just the third time in 12 years. In 2012, he was even worse, eventually getting replaced by a rookie by the name of Nick Foles, as the team's 4-12 record resulted in Reid's firing as well.

In the 2013 season, Vick had to compete for his starting spot against Foles under new head coach Chip Kelly. Vick won back his gig and showed his mettle with his first career 400-yard game in a close loss in Week 2. By mid-season, however, Foles became starter and number seven had played his last season with the Eagles.

So, will Michal Vick be inducted in the Hall of Fame? There’s no doubt that he put together an extraordinary career in the NFL. But even he does not believe that he will receive a gold jacket, as he told "The Boardroom: Out of the Office" podcast recently:

Realistically I feel like I ain't do enough. I feel like I did my part for the history, for the sport and the revolutionizing of the position, and that's enough.

And revolutionize the position he did, Vick still holds the record for career rushing yards by a QB with 6,109 along with 36 rushing touchdowns. He was also voted to four Pro Bowls and earned MVP votes in two separate seasons. Vick's career passing numbers aren't eye-popping, but the fact that he was able to put together two separate but solid NFL careers before and after his time in prison is unique in NFL history.

For our money, his influence on the game in the way he revolutionized how the quarterback position is played in today's NFL should be enough to get him a gold jacket. There aren't many players that can genuinely say they changed the game. Vick is one of them.

