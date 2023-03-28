Everton are unlikely to make a move for West Ham United forward Michail Antonio during the summer transfer window, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 32-year-old has struggled with injuries over the last few years, which could hamper his chances of getting another big contract.

Everton news - Michail Antonio

Antonio was linked with a move to Everton during the January transfer window, with talkSPORT reporting that West Ham were open to offers for the attacker.

The Jamaican international, who is earning £85k-a-week, is under contract at the Hammers until 2025.

Antonio spoke about his future at the club earlier in the year, hinting that an exit could have happened in the winter window. He said: "Honestly, I've not ruled anything out. That's all I can say. Nothing has been ruled out. There are talks, so whatever happens, happens."

Everton lost Venezuelan striker Salomon Rondon in January and Dominic Calvert-Lewin has suffered from regular injuries, so there's no doubt the Toffees are in desperate need of an attacking player.

However, it now appears that a move for Antonio in the summer transfer window appears unlikely, despite Everton's lack of numbers on top.

What has Brown said about Antonio?

Brown has suggested that he'd be surprised if Everton make a move for Antonio in the summer, due to his injury record and lack of goals recently.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think at his age and with his recent injury history and goals record, I think it's unlikely that Everton will take a punt on him in the summer. I think from Antonio's point of view, he'd be looking for a decent contract length, which is perfectly valid from his point of view.

"However, I'd be very surprised if Everton were to try and sign him now."

Would Antonio be a good signing for Everton?

Antonio has started just 12 Premier League games for West Ham this season, scoring three goals, as per FBref.

The former Nottingham Forest forward has had 15 different spells out injured for the Hammers since joining the club, according to Transfermarkt.

Everton need to sign a reliable striker due to Calvert-Lewin's lack of availability, so considering Antonio's injury record and lack of goals, it wouldn't be a smart signing for the Toffees - that's before taking into account his age and the lack of resale value.

It's certainly an area of the pitch Sean Dyche will be desperate for reinforcements, but a more reliable, younger forward would be a smart move.