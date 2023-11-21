Highlights West Ham's injury luck continues to go from bad to worse as Antonio is the latest player suffering from a problem.

With Antonio out, West Ham's manager, David Moyes, faces a challenging task to find a suitable replacement in the side.

It comes amid rumours West Ham might test the market for a striker when it opens in January.

West Ham United have been dealt a 'big blow' with Michail Antonio's latest injury, with it coming amid rumours he could be replaced in the Hammers' starting line-up, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Antonio has been an ever-present in the West Ham starting-11 under manager David Moyes, but there are growing suggestions that the east Londoners could sanction a deal to bring a new striker to the club during the January window. Moyes' side have been goal-shy at times this season, with Antonio - despite the disappointment surrounding his injury - having struggled to find the net.

Antonio suffers injury blow during international break

It's the news every football fan dreads to hear during an international break. Not least considering it's the final international break of the year, with a tricky run of fixtures ahead of the Hammers. But, alas, Moyes and Co. will still have to deal with Antonio being on the sidelines, as the striker picked up an injury while on duty with Jamaica.

Limping off during the Reggae Boyz's Nations League quarter-final against Canada this week, Antonio was immediately ruled out of the return fixture, with the 33-year-old expected to now be in the treatment room at West Ham's Rush Green base. It's suggested he travelled back to London immediately after the match, where he was assessed at West Ham's training ground to see what the full extent of the damage is - Athletic journalist David Ornstein reported via X on Tuesday that he could be out for 2-3 weeks.

It had initially been claimed that Antonio had suffered a hamstring injury, but a report from The Evening Standard revealed it's actually a knee injury instead. Nonetheless, it is likely to keep him out for the next few matches, which will provide Moyes with an unwanted headache.

Antonio key part of Moyes set-up at West Ham

Anything other than a short absence will cause problems for Moyes, as the Scottish manager has relied on Antonio heavily so far this season. The veteran striker has featured in all 12 of the capital club's Premier League matches, having netted two goals and provided a further two assists.

Such importance to the team is certainly reflected in Antonio's WhoScored rating, with the striker having notched up an average score of 6.74 for his Premier League performances. And while he may have more often than not been rested for West Ham's European outings, it's clear the Jamaica international remains the first-choice pick at the London Stadium.

That's despite rumours suggesting West Ham could once again flex their transfer market muscles in January, with transfer insider Dean Jones hinting they could be active when the window opens. The reliable reporter suggested last season's Europa Conference League winners will be looking at strikers during January, with Moyes recognising that Antonio needs support at the top of the pitch.

However, Jones was quick to add that West Ham won't rush the decision to sign a striker, should they decide there aren't any suitable options. In which case, it's suggested they'll wait until the summer, but given the Antonio injury, that plan might have to be quickly revised.

When quizzed about the latest injury blow for Antonio, Brown admitted West Ham will likely struggle in his absence, reiterating that he's such an integral part of their squad. Questioning whether Moyes has the firepower in attack to replace Antonio's contributions, the journalist hinted that Antonio is somewhat of an irreplaceable figure in the squad:

“It's very, very sad to see, but I think a lot of people wrote Antonio off at times in the past and he's proved time and time again, that he's an essential part of this West Ham team. They're going to really miss him, as they’ve never been able to find anyone quite like him to come in and take some of the pressure off him in that position. And they are really, really short up front. “I think it's a big blow both for him and for the club. And it makes the manager's task a lot more difficult between now and January.”

More injury worries for West Ham during international break

As if losing your first-choice striker wasn't bad enough, West Ham supporters have also had to deal with the news that talisman Jarrod Bowen is injured too.

It comes after the wide-man withdrew from England duty following an injury he'd picked up in training, with Bowen adding to the growing list of West Ham injuries. Much like Antonio, Bowen reported a knee problem, with the 26-year-old sent home from St. George's Park as a result.